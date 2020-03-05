Is POISON's BRET MICHAELS The Voice Behind 'The Masked Singer''s BANANA? Fans Sure Think So

POISON fans are confident that Banana, one of the contestants on Fox's smash hit "The Masked Singer", is none other than Bret Michaels.

Based on an international hit, "The Masked Singer" features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke serve on the panel and play detective, alongside host Nick Cannon.

Banana has performed three times on the hit competition singing show so far, making his debut on February 19 with his cover of the Elvis Presley signature song "A Little Less Conversation" and following it up with his rendition of the country classic "Achy Breaky Heart" by Billy Ray Cyrus. For his third appearance, he sang "Lean On Me" by Bill Withers. Banana said he chose the song because his father, who was like his best friend, recently passed away. Bret's dad died last August days after suffering cardiac arrest.

Banana is one of the four remaining singers from Group B competing for the group's championship round. The final three will move on to the "Super Nine," and one singer will be going home.

With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. The singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny hints buried throughout the show. One singer is eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It's not a "whodunit," it's a "whosungit!"

Produced by Endemol Shine North America, "The Masked Singer" was developed for the U.S. and is executive-produced by Craig Plestis ("Minute to Win It", "The Winner Is"). Izzie Pick Ibarra ("Dancing with the Stars", "Breaking Pointe") also serves as an executive producer, and Alex Rudzinski ("Dancing With The Stars", "Grease: Live") is directing.

