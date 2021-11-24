Is MEGADETH's 'Youthanasia' DAVE MUSTAINE's 'Most Personal' Album When It Comes To Lyrics? He Responds

MEGADETH's Dave Mustaine was asked by a fan on Cameo if "Youthanasia" is lyrically his most personal album. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't know. There's a lot of personal songs that I have. But as far as most personal? Each song, they have their degree on how deep I go with what I reveal with myself. Some songs aren't about me, and some of the songs that have been really deep personally, if they're not about me, it's about someone else, then it's not really that personal to me, but it's probably a more endearing song, if you know what I mean."

MEGADETH's sixth album, "Youthanasia" was released on November 1, 1994 through Capitol Records. The single "Train Of Consequences" hit No. 29 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart while "À Tout Le Monde" reached No. 31.

In 2004, to celebrate the tenth anniversary of "Youthanasia", MEGADETH released a remixed and remastered version of the album which included four bonus tracks: the previously unreleased "Millennium Of The Blind" and "Absolution" (an instrumental) and demos of "New World Order" and "À Tout Le Monde".

Cameo is the online platform that allows fans to buy personalized video messages from celebrities. The 60-year-old Mustaine is charging purchasers $299 per "personal use" video and is charging $2,093 for a video for business use.

The brainchild of founder Steven Galanis, Chicago-based Cameo has been around since 2017. It reportedly features more than 40,000 celebrities — from musicians and actors to drag queens and from YouTubers to Olympic gold medallists — who, for fees from $1 to $2,500, will offer video messages that mention another person by name. Happy birthday messages are common, as are baby announcements, but some celebrities have also recorded messages for Cameo users looking to quit their jobs or ask a potential date to a prom. The price for a video is determined by the celebrity. In 2020 alone, the company fulfilled more Cameos than throughout its four-year history, with Cameos delivered on every continent in the world and it raised over $1 million for worthy nonprofits and causes through its Cameo Cares program.

