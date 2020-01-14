IRON REAGAN Fires Bassist Over Allegations Of 'Predatory Behavior'

Richmond crossover deviants IRON REAGAN have parted ways with bassist Rob Skotis over apparent sexual misconduct allegations.

Earlier today, the band released the following statement: "Effectively immediately Robert Skotis is no longer an active member of IRON REAGAN. We apologize for our delayed response to the allegations against him and hope we haven't caused any further harm by not responding until now. We do not condone predatory behavior and would not knowingly associate ourselves with someone we felt was a threat or a danger to anyone.

"We encourage Rob to make a public statement to clarify this situation to us and the rest of the world."

Skotis's dismissal from IRON REAGAN comes just one day after he was ousted as a business partner at the Richmond restaurant/bar Cobra Cabana. A message on the Cobra Cabana Facebook page stated that the establishment was "sever[ing] ALL ties" with Skotis after hearing the allegations against him.

Skotis has since released the following statement denying the accusations that were made against him:

"Dearest friends,

"As some of you know, I have recently been blindsided by a baseless attack from an anonymous twitter account. This is a nameless and faceless account, whose sole purpose is to smear local RVA business owners.

"Unfortunately, this slanderous accusation has created enough noise to cause me to be alienated from my beloved restaurant, and compelled me to at least temporarily step back from my role in IRON REAGAN.

"This entire episode has been unspeakably painful and confusing. The one thing I can say with absolute certainty is that no part of this allegation is true.

"I strongly encourage everybody to consider the source of these fabrications and ask that you do not rush to judgement. Thank you friends and family, for continuing to support me through this difficult time."

IRON REAGAN's latest full-length album, "Crossover Ministry", came out in February 2017. Comprised of 18 tracks in just 30 minutes, the disc was mixed by Kurt Ballou and recorded by IRON REAGAN guitarist Phil "Landphil" Hall. "Crossover Ministry" was described in a press release as "a further continuation of the band's punchy, thrashy gallops and unique hardcore punk attitude."

Photo credit: Dennis Williford

