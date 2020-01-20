IRON MAIDEN's STEVE HARRIS Calls NEIL PEART's Passing 'A Sad Loss'

January 20, 2020 0 Comments

IRON MAIDEN's STEVE HARRIS Calls NEIL PEART's Passing 'A Sad Loss'

IRON MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris has commented on the passing of Neil Peart, who died on January 7 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The iconic RUSH drummer was 67 years old.

Speaking to Rob Rush Radio, Harris said (head audio below): "I never met Neil. I met the other two guys [from RUSH]. I played tennis with the other two. A good friend of mine, Andy Curran from CONEY HATCH up in Canada, we played doubles [with them].

"Yeah, it's a sad loss with Neil passing — just awful, really," Steve continued. "But [IRON MAIDEN] never played any gigs with [RUSH]."

He then repeated: "Yeah, awful."

In a 2018 interview with The Metal Voice, Harris was asked how much of an influence on his bass playing RUSH's Geddy Lee was. He responded: "Not very much, really, if I'm honest, because I was really influenced by more British players. I did love RUSH as well, [and] I still do — the '2112' album and 'A Farewell To Kings' and all that, of course. … But Geddy is a fantastic player — of course he is."

Harris went on to recount the experience of playing tennis with Lee and RUSH guitarist Alex Lifeson. He said: "It was quite funny, because me and Andy [Curran] were supposed to play tennis against them two, and Geddy said, 'No, actually…' So, basically, me and Geddy ended up playing them two first and then we switched around afterwards. Nobody was there to watch it, but I thought it would be quite funny if people had seen me and him playing tennis together."

Harris's side project BRITISH LION released its second album, "The Burning", on January 17 in digipack CD, double gatefold vinyl and digital download formats via Explorer1 Music (E1).

BRITISH LION comprises vocalist Richard Taylor, guitarists David Hawkins and Grahame Leslie, Harris on bass and keyboards and drummer Simon Dawson.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).