January 22, 2020 0 Comments

IRON MAIDEN's NICKO MCBRAIN Offers Detailed Look At His Signature Icarus Drum Kit (Video)

IRON MAIDEN drummer Nicko McBrain gave Rhythm magazine a detailed look at his signature Icarus drum kit on the British Drum Co. stand at this year's NAMM convention in Anaheim, California. Check out the video below.

This past November, Nicko announced that he will, from now on, be playing the Manchester, U.K.-based drum brand British Drum Co. and carry the title "International Ambassador" with it.

British Drum Co. has been around since 2015, launched by drum builder Keith Keough four years after he sold his own company, KD Drums, to Premier. Premier is the company McBrain endorsed for much of the '90s and 2000s.

According to Drummerszone, Nicko now plays the British Drum Co. Legend Series. The sizes of all his drums remain the same and you will see them on stage during the 2020 leg of MAIDEN's "Legacy Of The Beast" tour.

Nicko has his own IRON MAIDEN artwork on all the drums in his kit. Each drum features MAIDEN's mascot Eddie and has its own story relating to the stage set and to the history of the "Legacy" tour.

It was less than four years ago that Nicko returned to Sonor The IRON MAIDEN drummer and Sonor announced the big news just before the NAMM Show 2016 opened.

When IRON MAIDEN launched the "Legacy Of The Beast" concert tour in 2018, Sonor and McBrain unveiled the drum kit which was made especially for the tour. The artwork finish was based on the production design of the "Legacy Of The Beast" tour and fully custom-made and unique.

Tapped to replace Clive Burr in 1982 after touring activities for "Number Of The Beast" concluded, McBrain brought a degree of finesse and technicality that was largely missing from IRON MAIDEN's early output. Whereas Burr was often lauded for his heavy-handed, punk-oriented style, McBrain was largely the opposite, playing with a degree of dexterity and flair that helped primary songwriter Steve Harris take MAIDEN down more adventurous paths. He is now the third longest-tenured member of MAIDEN, behind Harris and guitarist Dave Murray.

McBrain spent his early drumming years playing for the likes of Pat Travers and French rockers TRUST, eventually falling onto the radar of Harris and MAIDEN during the group's initial European tour.

COMMENTS

