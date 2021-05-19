IRON MAIDEN's NICKO MCBRAIN Confirmed For November 2021 'Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp' In Florida

IRON MAIDEN drummer Nicko McBrain will appear at the November 2021 Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp in Hollywood, Florida. Also scheduled to take part in the event are Dave Mustaine (MEGADETH), Steve Morse (DEEP PURPLE, DIXIE DREGS) and Richie Faulkner (JUDAS PRIEST).

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp is an institution and cultural phenomenon that has been going on in Los Angeles, New York, and other cities since 1996. The brainchild of music producer David Fishof, it boasts a jaw-dropping array of rock star "counselors" that, in the past, have included Roger Daltrey (THE WHO), Alice Cooper, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons (KISS), Nancy Wilson (HEART), Joe Perry (AEROSMITH), Jeff Beck, Slash (GUNS N' ROSES) and countless other rock legends.

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp is a non-competitive atmosphere designed for all levels of musicians and music enthusiasts. Participants are placed in bands with like-minded people and skill level to make for an off-the-charts experience.

Some of the campers play well and even gave up careers as musicians to become CEOs and lawyers. Some campers can't play at all. What they all have in common is passion for rock music. At Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, they all get to pursue their passion — and meet, and play with the artists who became the soundtrack of their lives.

