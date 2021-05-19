IRON MAIDEN's NICKO MCBRAIN Confirmed For November 2021 'Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp' In Florida

May 19, 2021 0 Comments

IRON MAIDEN's NICKO MCBRAIN Confirmed For November 2021 'Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp' In Florida

IRON MAIDEN drummer Nicko McBrain will appear at the November 2021 Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp in Hollywood, Florida. Also scheduled to take part in the event are Dave Mustaine (MEGADETH), Steve Morse (DEEP PURPLE, DIXIE DREGS) and Richie Faulkner (JUDAS PRIEST).

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp is an institution and cultural phenomenon that has been going on in Los Angeles, New York, and other cities since 1996. The brainchild of music producer David Fishof, it boasts a jaw-dropping array of rock star "counselors" that, in the past, have included Roger Daltrey (THE WHO), Alice Cooper, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons (KISS), Nancy Wilson (HEART), Joe Perry (AEROSMITH), Jeff Beck, Slash (GUNS N' ROSES) and countless other rock legends.

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp is a non-competitive atmosphere designed for all levels of musicians and music enthusiasts. Participants are placed in bands with like-minded people and skill level to make for an off-the-charts experience.

Some of the campers play well and even gave up careers as musicians to become CEOs and lawyers. Some campers can't play at all. What they all have in common is passion for rock music. At Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, they all get to pursue their passion — and meet, and play with the artists who became the soundtrack of their lives.

For more information, and to sign up, click here.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).