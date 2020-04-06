IRON MAIDEN's May 2020 Japanese Tour Has Officially Been Canceled

IRON MAIDEN has been forced to cancel its previously announced Japanese tour due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

The British heavy metal legends announced the cancelation in a social media post earlier today.

The group wrote: "We have been informed by our Japanese Promoter, Creativeman Productions that they are cancelling all their International Artists' shows in Japan up to May 31. The IRON MAIDEN shows will therefore not be taking place in Tokyo on May 19 & 20, and in Osaka on May 22.

"Please see the full statement from the Promoter below. We send our best wishes to the people of Japan and to all our fans there."

Creativeman Productions' statement reads as follows: "Announcement about all international Artists' shows scheduled up until May 31st 2020.

"Amid COVID-19 outbreak, all international artists' shows scheduled up until May 31st 2020 will be either cancelled or postponed.

"Some of the tours during April through May period that have not been officially announced the status yet, will still not happen during the said period. And for those without status, we will soon be able to announce whether it it’s cancelled or postponed. We are in discussion right now, and we apologize for the inconvenience caused. In any case, please hold on to your tickets, as you will need them for refund.

"Our thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families.

"Please be safe and stay alert."

Last month, IRON MAIDEN announced the cancelation of its concerts in Australia and New Zealand.

MAIDEN's Australian tour with special guests KILLSWITCH ENGAGE was scheduled to kick off on May 1 in Perth and conclude on May 11 in Melbourne.

IRON MAIDEN is rumored to have completed work on a new studio album, to be released later this year. The British heavy metal legends haven't issued any fresh music since 2015's "The Book Of Souls" LP, which was recorded in late 2014 in Paris, France with longtime producer Kevin "Caveman" Shirley.

If the reports of a new MAIDEN album are true, it will mark the band's 17th studio effort and the sixth to be produced by Shirley, who has worked with MAIDEN for the past two decades.

"The Book Of Souls" was the longest MAIDEN album, clocking in at 92 minutes, with lyrics heavily based in the themes of death, reincarnation, the soul and mortality.

