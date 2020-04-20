IRON MAIDEN's Manager To Fans: Follow The Advice Of Your Governments And Their Scientific And Medical Advisors

IRON MAIDEN's longtime manager Rod Smallwood has urged everyone to listen to the experts when it comes to deciding how to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

The British heavy metal legends have been forced to postpone or cancel a number of shows this spring and summer as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

Earlier today, Smallwood took to the band's Twitter to write: "Dear All, just a quick note to say that I hope you’re all safe with your families and following the advice of your Governments and their scientific and medical advisors in these very difficult and tragic times over much of our planet.

"We all need to help bring an end to this Pandemic by following the advice and helping one another when we can, especially the more vulnerable. We want to see you all healthy and well when we make it to your country. And we want to see you as much as you want to see us!

"As we get any new information about the planned shows we will continue to post it here. This is of course a very difficult situation and no-one can truly predict what will happen but we will continue to keep our options open while we see what develops and, l hope, make sensible decisions. And we will keep you the fans informed at the appropriate times. So please bear with us.

"So for now, take care of yourselves and BE SMART."

IRON MAIDEN is rumored to have completed work on a new studio album, to be released later this year. The British heavy metal legends haven't issued any fresh music since 2015's "The Book Of Souls" LP, which was recorded in late 2014 in Paris, France with longtime producer Kevin "Caveman" Shirley.

If the reports of a new MAIDEN album are true, it will mark the band's 17th studio effort and the sixth to be produced by Shirley, who has worked with MAIDEN for the past two decades.

"The Book Of Souls" was the longest MAIDEN album, clocking in at 92 minutes, with lyrics heavily based in the themes of death, reincarnation, the soul and mortality.

