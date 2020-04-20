IRON MAIDEN's Manager To Fans: Follow The Advice Of Your Governments And Their Scientific And Medical Advisors

IRON MAIDEN's longtime manager Rod Smallwood has urged everyone to listen to the experts when it comes to deciding how to respond to the coronavirus crisis.
The British heavy metal legends have been forced to postpone or cancel a number of shows this spring and summer as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.
Earlier today, Smallwood took to the band's Twitter to write: "Dear All, just a quick note to say that I hope you’re all safe with your families and following the advice of your Governments and their scientific and medical advisors in these very difficult and tragic times over much of our planet.
"We all need to help bring an end to this Pandemic by following the advice and helping one another when we can, especially the more vulnerable. We want to see you all healthy and well when we make it to your country. And we want to see you as much as you want to see us!
"As we get any new information about the planned shows we will continue to post it here. This is of course a very difficult situation and no-one can truly predict what will happen but we will continue to keep our options open while we see what develops and, l hope, make sensible decisions. And we will keep you the fans informed at the appropriate times. So please bear with us.
"So for now, take care of yourselves and BE SMART."
IRON MAIDEN is rumored to have completed work on a new studio album, to be released later this year. The British heavy metal legends haven't issued any fresh music since 2015's "The Book Of Souls" LP, which was recorded in late 2014 in Paris, France with longtime producer Kevin "Caveman" Shirley.
If the reports of a new MAIDEN album are true, it will mark the band's 17th studio effort and the sixth to be produced by Shirley, who has worked with MAIDEN for the past two decades.
"The Book Of Souls" was the longest MAIDEN album, clocking in at 92 minutes, with lyrics heavily based in the themes of death, reincarnation, the soul and mortality.
An update from Rod:
Dear All,
Just a quick note to say that I hope you’re all safe with your families and following the advice of your Governments and their scientific and medical advisors in these very difficult and tragic times over much of our planet. pic.twitter.com/YcIwGwRTi8
— Iron Maiden (@IronMaiden) April 20, 2020
We all need to help bring an end to this Pandemic by following the advice and helping one another when we can, especially the more vulnerable. We want to see you all healthy and well when we make it to your country. And we want to see you as much as you want to see us!
— Iron Maiden (@IronMaiden) April 20, 2020
decisions. And we will keep you the fans informed at the appropriate times. So please bear with us.
So for now, take care of yourselves and BE SMART.
Rod
— Iron Maiden (@IronMaiden) April 20, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).