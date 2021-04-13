IRON MAIDEN's European 'Legacy Of The Beast' Summer Tour Postponed Until 2022

IRON MAIDEN's June and July 2021 dates on the "Legacy Of The Beast" tour have been postponed due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on global live events and travel. The next European leg of the "Legacy Of The Beast" tour will now take place in the summer of 2022. All tickets remain valid.

Please note:

* The German Stuttgart 2022 show will now take place at the Cannstatter Wasen, not the Mercedes-Benz Arena, which is not available due to stadium reconstruction works. Tickets remain valid and ticket-holders will be notified by the local promoter/ticketing agency in due course.

* The Swiss show has reverted to Zurich Hallenstadion as was originally planned for 2020, as this venue is now available again for 2022. Therefore, there will be no rescheduled show for Basel St Jakobshalle (which never went on sale this year).

* Zurich along with Frankfurt, Arnhem and Belsonic will go on sale imminently

The postponement of the "Legacy Of The Beast" tour does, however, bring the good news that MAIDEN can now return to headlining the European festival dates initially planned for 2020 which were canceled due to the pandemic. This includes Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium, so therefore the MAIDEN show date in Antwerp (which had also not gone on sale) will no longer take place. Furthermore, MAIDEN is in the process of finalizing a further couple of headlining shows in other European territories and will update fans about those as soon as they are confirmed.

MAIDEN manager Rod Smallwood comments: "Naturally, the band are hugely disappointed — a second summer without touring, especially with this very special 'Legacy' show, is very hard to take. They send their best wishes to you all, knowing full well you fans will feel the same. As we all know, realistically there is no alternative, so we will all make the best of it and spend the time preparing for a very memorable and even more spectacular 'Legacy' tour next year, we promise! Until then, keep safe and keep smart."

2022 "Legacy Of The Beast" European dates:

June 04 - Finland Hyvinkää Rockfest

June 11 - UK Donington Download Festival

June 13 - Northern Ireland Belfast Ormeau Park Belsonic Festival*

June 16 - Belgium, Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting

June 18 - Denmark, Copenhagen, Copenhell

June 20 - Czech Republic Prague Sinobo Stadium (rescheduled from June 15, 2021)

June 23 - Norway Oslo Tons Of Rock

June 26 - France Paris La Defense Arena (rescheduled from July 11, 2021)

June 27 - Netherlands Arnhem Gelredome (rescheduled from July 10, 2021)*

June 30 - Switzerland Zurich Hallenstadion *

July 02 - Germany Cologne Rhein-Energie-Stadium (rescheduled from July 8, 2021)

July 04 - Germany Berlin Waldbühne (rescheduled from June 30, 2021)

July 07 - Italy Bologna Sonic Park (rescheduled from June 24, 2021)

July 09 - Germany Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen (rescheduled from Mercedes-Benz Arena June 26, 2021)

July 10 - Austria Wiener Neustadt Stadium Open-Air (rescheduled from June 16, 2021)

July 20 - Germany Bremen Bürgerweide (rescheduled from June 13, 2021)

July 22 - Sweden Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium (rescheduled from July 3, 2021)

July 24 - Poland Warsaw PGE Narodowy (rescheduled from June 11, 2021)

July 26 - Germany Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park (rescheduled from July 6, 2021)*

July 29 - Spain Barcelona Olympic Stadium (rescheduled from June 19, 2021)

July 31 - Portugal Lisbon Estadio Nacional (rescheduled from June 21, 2021)