IRON MAIDEN's EDDIE Mascot To Get His Own FUNKO Pop! Digital NFTs

According to Billboard, Funko and the Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX) have partnered to release a collection of Digital Pop! NFTs of IRON MAIDEN's mascot, Eddie.

The first musical artist who is receiving the company's Digital Pop! treatment, MAIDEN's mascot will be available in 44 different versions as digital "Pops!" beginning September 30.

"We are huge IRON MAIDEN fans here at Funko and couldn't be more excited to have our inaugural music Digital Pop! NFT be music icon Eddie," Funko CEO Brian Mariotti said. "IRON MAIDEN and Funko fans alike appreciate creative genius in music and pop culture. Now, they can celebrate both in digital form."

The Eddie NFTs will be available in packs containing five digital "Pops!" and 15 digital "Pops!", with prices starting at $9.99. A total of 24,000 packs will be available, and a maximum limit of $30 is allowed per transaction. A Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX) wallet will be required to purchase the NFTs.

Last month, Funko launched its initial collectible NFT offerings using WAX's powerful blockchain platform, which ensures verifiable authenticity for all NFT purchases. WAX's unique vIRLTM technology enables Funko's physical collectibles to be owned and traded as digital items with added value.

At a starting price point of $9.99, pop culture fans are able to purchase packs of NFTs featuring Funko's unique stylizations. Collectors who score ultra-rare Funko NFTs are also able to redeem those NFTs for exclusive, corresponding physical Funko figures. Collectors can look forward to a new unique Funko property to be released on the WAX platform each week.

When his company's partnership with Funko was first announced in April, William E. Quigley, co-founder of WAX, said in a statement: "We are excited that Funko plans to utilize the WAX blockchain and WAX vIRLsTM with NFTs that are directly linked to physical products. WAX offers the safest and most convenient way for Funko to enter the NFT market and for collectors to expand their assortments with digital assets."

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, toys, plush, apparel, board games, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters.

