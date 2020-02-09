IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON: 'We're Never Going To F**king Retire'

Fan-filmed video footage of Bruce Dickinson's one-man speaking show on February 8 at Sala Radio in Bucharest, Romaniacan be seen below. The performance, dubbed "What Does This Button Do?" after the IRON MAIDEN singer's autobiography of the same name, featured an unscripted question-and-answer session with fans.

Asked by one fan what will happen to IRON MAIDEN after the current members retire, Dickinson responded: "I like that. There's always hope. 'After the current members retire,' there'll be a whole load of IRON members. We won't even have to fucking holograms. You know what I mean? You can actually have real IRON MAIDEN members that kind of look like us but are not us. That's good. I like that. It's not a bad idea. Then we can just sit back and [collect] royalties and do no work. Good idea! It'll never happen, because we're never going to fucking retire."

Last July, IRON MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris also told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation" that there has been no talk of MAIDEN retiring anytime soon, despite the fact that all the members are in their 60s.

"We all feel that if we feel we're not cutting it anymore, then we'll discuss it and that will probably be the end of it," he explained. "But at the moment, we don't feel like that. We feel that we definitely still are pulling our weight, so to speak. We're just doing well. So far so good. I don't wanna tempt fate, but we are doing good."

Dickinson joined IRON MAIDEN in 1981, replacing Paul Di'Anno, and made his recording debut with the band on the 1982 album "The Number Of The Beast". He quit the band in 1993, pursuing several solo projects, and rejoined in 1999.

Last December, rumors spread that IRON MAIDEN had already completed work on a new studio album.

The British heavy metal legends haven't released any fresh music since 2015's "The Book Of Souls" LP, which was recorded in late 2014 in Paris, France with longtime producer Kevin "Caveman" Shirley.

"What Does This Button Do?", landed at No. 10 on the New York Times "Hardcover Nonfiction" best sellers list. It was released in the U.S. in October 2017 via Dey Street Books (formerly It Books), an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

"What Does This Button Do?" is Dickinson's third book. He has previously published two satirical novels, "The Adventures Of Lord Iffy Boatrace" about the English upper classes and "The Missionary Position" about televangelism.

Dickinson, who turned 61 last August, has several other interests beyond music. He is a licensed commercial pilot and owns an aviation company. He has also done some acting and brewed beer.

