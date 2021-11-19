IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Talks 'Trooper The Collection 2' (Video)

In the 13-minute video below, IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson and beer guru Pete Brown talk through Trooper The Collection 2, a 12-bottle mixed pack full of MAIDEN's best award-winning Trooper beers.

Included in each box of Trooper The Collection 2:

* Trooper 666 - 6.6% Premium British Beer brewed at a higher gravity – first released in 2015

* Trooper Red 'N' Black - 6.8% British porter, first released in 2016

* Trooper Hallowed - 6.0% Belgium-style hybrid ale, first released in 2017

* Trooper Sun And Steel - 4.8% sake-infused pilsner, first released in 2019

* Trooper IPA - a seasonable 4.3% IPA with a great hoppy taste, first released in 2020

* Trooper Fear Of The Dark - a dark chocolate stout; full-bodied and rich in flavor, first released in 2020

This past May, MAIDEN and Robinsons Brewery celebrated 30 million Trooper pints sold around the globe during the week they marked the eighth birthday of their hugely successful collaboration.

Since its launch in 2013, the 4.7% premium British beer that is Trooper original has become a leading player amongst British ales, exported to over 60 countries around the world and enjoyed by countless beer lovers in the greatest of British pubs and from the comfort of their homes.

Trooper has also won multiple gold medals at the prestigious British Bottlers' Institute Awards, as well as picking up awards at the World Beer Awards, Global Beer Masters and International Beer Challenge.

Despite pubs being closed for a large part of 2020, Trooper has continued to enjoy strong sales through online distribution partners and export listings throughout and even spawned two new beers during the year — Trooper Fear Of The Dark, a 4.5% ABV English dark roasted chocolate stout that is full bodied and rich in flavor, and Trooper IPA, a 4.3% ABV golden India Pale Ale packed full of hoppy flavors. Both these new Trooper beers have again been brewed in collaboration with beer aficionado Dickinson at the helm and both have enjoyed a terrific response in retail and export markets.

Dickinson said: "I couldn't be prouder of what we've achieved with Robinsons in reaching the 30 million pints milestone. We've developed a family of outstanding Trooper beers that our fans and beer drinkers all over the world enjoy, which tells you a lot about the quality, originality, provenance and distinctive character exhibited by every Trooper beer. The fact that other leading international brewers have also wanted to partner with us in creating local Trooper variants is further testament to what we and Robinsons have created. Long may it continue, and here's to the next 30 million pints!"

Along with the core beers — Trooper original and Trooper IPA — the Trooper family now includes a range of popular seasonal and limited-edition beers that have joined the charge over the last eight years including popular brews such as Sun And Steel (sake infused pilsner), Red 'N' Black (porter), 666 (extra strong bitter), and Belgian-styled beer Hallowed, along with the annual "Day Of The Dead" Trooper special edition. Internationally, the range was joined last week by Hellcat – a 6% India Pale Lager brewing collaboration with BrewDog to be released later this year and available in the U.S. only.

Dean Etchells, Robinson's Trooper brand manager, said: "It is a remarkable achievement for Trooper to be celebrating its eighth birthday along with an epic milestone of 30 million pints sold across the world. This success and longevity stands as testament to the quality of Trooper beer and its continued worldwide appeal to IRON MAIDEN fans and beer drinkers."

Oliver Robinson, managing director of Robinsons Brewery, said: "From Bruce visiting the brewery to do a blind taste test with us to this incredible milestone and several award-winning beers later, it's been quite the journey! We are immensely proud of what Robinsons and IRON MAIDEN have achieved with Trooper over the last eight years, and the exciting part is that it feels like we're just getting started."

