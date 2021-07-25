IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Shares Memories Of Going To Record Stores (Video)

During an appearance at last month's Telekom Tech Grounds virtual event, IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson shared some of his early record store memories. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Record stores, when I was a kid, before the Internet — you can go and listen to everything for free now on the Internet, but back then it was a bit more difficult. You would have to go into an actual record store and you would ask to listen to a record and you'd listen to probably most of the album and you wouldn't buy it, 'cause you didn't have any money. But you were in the store with all these people who loved music, and you'd talk about music and you'd hang out. And just being there was like being recharged when you were a kid. It was just, like, 'Oh my God. I've got school. I've got this. I've got that. I wanna escape my parents.' Blah blah blah. You get on a bus, you go to the record store, you hang out and meet all these people who think and talk music and think like you, and your life is suddenly better."

Dickinson is considered one of the world's most storied musicians after decades spent delivering high-octane performances with his larger-than-life persona in IRON MAIDEN. A true polymath, his accomplishments include: pilot and airline captain, aviation entrepreneur, beer brewer, motivational speaker, film scriptwriter, twice-published novelist and Sunday Times best-selling author, radio presenter, TV actor, sports commentator and international fencer….to name but a few.

Back in October 2017, Dickinson's autobiography, "What Does This Button Do?", landed at No. 10 on the New York Times "Hardcover Nonfiction" best sellers list. It was released in the U.S. via Dey Street Books (formerly It Books), an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

"What Does This Button Do?" is Dickinson's third book. He has previously published two satirical novels, "The Adventures Of Lord Iffy Boatrace" about the English upper classes and "The Missionary Position" about televangelism.

Dickinson, who turned 62 last August, joined IRON MAIDEN in 1981, replacing Paul Di'Anno, and made his recording debut with the band on the 1982 album "The Number Of The Beast". He quit the band in 1993, pursuing several solo projects, and rejoined in 1999.

