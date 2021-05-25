IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Says He Underwent Hip Replacement Surgery: 'The Last Tour Was Really Quite Painful'

Download festival host Kylie Olsson caught up with IRON MAIDEN frontman Bruce Dickinson ahead of the band's feature on "Download: Reloaded" on June 5-6 on Sky Arts. During the chat, the singer, who had surgery to remove a cancerous lump on his throat back in 2015, discussed his recent health issues, saying (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I had a new hip installed several months ago. So I got five and a half inches of titanium hammered into my leg. 'Cause I run around on stage and jump, and [after] 40 years of fencing left-handed, it was just worn out. I mean, the last tour was really quite painful. And I put it down to the fact that during the last tour, just shortly before the last tour, I also broke my Achilles as well — my Achilles tendon snapped… It's horrible. That was two years ago, basically. So I got that stitched back together and went out on tour three and a half months later. So I couldn't actually walk properly or run. So I modified what I did on stage, and nobody figured it out. I was amazed. I did the whole tour — South America, the whole lot — and I ran around. But my hip was giving me so much shit. And I put it down to the fact that people were telling me, 'You're compensating for the other leg,' and everything else, and I thought, 'Oh, yeah. That's it then.''

He continued: "So then I get back and I start training again seriously — doing my fencing, doing some competitions — and it's just seizing up. And then lockdown happens. I was in Paris in lockdown — locked down properly; you have to get a piece of paper and sign it to go outside and the rest of it. So I was running up six flights of stairs as my exercise, doing that. We had a little balcony, and I set up a fencing target on the balcony. But it was giving me so much shit. So I went to the hip doctor and said, 'Have a look at this.' He went, 'Oh, yeah. It's stuffed, mate. [You have] osteoarthritis [of the hip].' 'Oh, no.' He said, 'Yeah.' So I was getting addicted to Ibuprofen and all the rest of it, and it pissed me off so much. I was just, like, 'Look, it's not gonna get any better, is it?' And he went, 'No.' So I said, 'It's October. When the safety car comes out, Hamilton goes in for fresh tires. So let's do it now in October. 'Cause I might have a tour next year.' Little did I know. But being an eternal optimist, it was the best thing I've done. So now, with my new hip, I'm back to fencing again. It's absolutely incredible. I've been doing physio and doing weights that I haven't done since I was 16 or 17 years old. I'm squatting a hundred kilos. It's mental what your body can do."

Dickinson, who had a golf gall-size tumor on his tongue and another in the lymph node on the right side of his neck, got the all-clear in May 2015 after radiation and nine weeks of chemotherapy.

Bruce previously told iNews that he wanted to cover his cancer battle in his 2017 autobiography, "What Does This Button Do?", to raise awareness of the condition, which affects people who often have no or minimal history of tobacco or alcohol abuse. The individuals with HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer who undergo treatment have a disease-free survival rate of 85 to 90 percent over five years.

Dickinson also expressed disdain for some of the media outlets that suggested he may have gotten tongue cancer from performing oral sex on women.

Bruce's second wife, Paddy was found dead in May 2020 at the home they once shared in Chiswick, West London, following a "tragic accident." London Ambulance Service confirmed that the patient was pronounced dead on arrival.

Bruce and Paddy had married in 1990 after two years of dating and shared three children: Austin, Griffin and Kia, 26. They tied the knot after dating for two years following Bruce's split from first wife Jane.

Dickinson is believed to have split from Bowden privately in 2018, although their breakup wasn't made public until November 2019.

Bruce, 62, now reportedly lives in Paris with fitness instructor Leana Dolci.

IRON MAIDEN hasn't issued any fresh music since 2015's "The Book Of Souls", which was recorded in late 2014 in Paris, France with longtime producer Kevin "Caveman" Shirley. It was the longest MAIDEN album, clocking in at 92 minutes, with lyrics heavily based in the themes of death, reincarnation, the soul and mortality.

