IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Has 'A Huge Collection Of Soaps From Hotels From All Over The World'

During an appearance on the latest episode of AXS TV's "At Home And Social With", IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson was asked by Katie Daryl if he he likes to use bar soap or liquid soap when he is showering. He responded: "I just take whatever is available. I actually have a huge collection of soaps from hotels from all over the world, and I've never had to buy shower gel or soap for the last 10 years.

"My girlfriend, she's absolutely mad. She goes and buys all this stuff," he continued. "I'm, like, 'Okay, well, that's for you. We've got a year's supply there. But me, I'll take [whatever is available].' 'Hmm, I wonder what this one does.' … And then you get the funny-shaped ones as well. I'm always intrigued by horseshoe-shaped soap. It's, like, 'What's that for? And where does that go?' These are things that are given to you in hotels. You think, 'Who thought that one up?' Soap with little scratchy bits on it."

He then repeated: "So, I use whatever comes to hand."

Dickinson, who had a golf gall-size tumor on his tongue and another in the lymph node on the right side of his neck, got the all-clear in May 2015 after radiation and nine weeks of chemotherapy.

Bruce's second wife, Paddy was found dead in May 2020 at the home they once shared in Chiswick, West London, following a "tragic accident." London Ambulance Service confirmed that the patient was pronounced dead on arrival.

Bruce and Paddy had married in 1990 after two years of dating and shared three children: Austin, Griffin and Kia. They tied the knot after dating for two years following Bruce's split from first wife Jane.

Dickinson is believed to have split from Bowden privately in 2018, although their breakup wasn't made public until November 2019.

Bruce, 63, now reportedly lives in Paris with fitness instructor Leana Dolci.

As previously reported, Dickinson will embark on a two-month North American spoken-word tour later this month.

IRON MAIDEN's 17th studio album, "Senjutsu", was released in September via BMG. The band's first LP in six years was recorded in 2019 in Paris with longstanding producer Kevin Shirley and co-produced by bassist Steve Harris.

