September 27, 2021 0 Comments

IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Announces Extra Spoken-Word Dates

Live Nation has announced two new additional dates on IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson's first-ever U.K. spoken word 2021 tour, "An Evening With Bruce Dickinson":

Dec. 09 - Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
Dec. 10 - Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 29 at 10:00 a.m.

These dates follow on from the six shows of the August 2021 tour, the final two of which had to be rescheduled due to Bruce's quarantining further to a member of his household testing positive for COVID-19, and will now take place on October 16 at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire and October 17 at The Alexandra in Birmingham (all tickets remain valid).

The Liverpool and Edinburgh December 2021 shows will be the final dates for this tour and no further shows will be added in 2021.

Dickinson is considered one of the world's most storied musicians. Aside from decades spent delivering high-octane performances with his larger-than-life persona in IRON MAIDEN, Bruce has lived an extraordinary off-stage existence too. A true polymath, his accomplishments include: pilot and airline captain, aviation entrepreneur, beer brewer, motivational speaker, film scriptwriter, twice-published novelist and Sunday Times best-selling author, radio presenter, TV actor, sports commentator and international fencer… to name but a few.

So there's plenty to be entertained by, throughout the evening's cornucopia of fascinating tales and derring-do exploits, all delivered by Bruce with characteristically infectious enthusiasm and wry wit.

Split into two parts, the first section of the show sees Bruce taking a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective, treating the audience to private insights into his drive and ambition, peppered with plenty of MAIDEN anecdotes, and a myriad of other experiences encompassing not just the giddy heights but also the extreme lows, as told first-hand in his inimitable anarchic style, punctuated with photographs, videos and sometimes even erupting into song a-capella, to illustrate a point.

The final section of the evening is devoted entirely to a question-and-answer session, with the opportunity to pose questions on any subject whatsoever. As Bruce's answers will all be completely improvised — the more left-field and quirky the question, the more interesting and compelling the response is likely to be!

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to spend an up-close and personal evening with one of the world's most captivating icons in an intimate environment, as Dickinson brings his "Evening With" show to the U.K. for the very first time, where you are guaranteed a highly entertaining and enjoyable night out and may even go home inspired to try something new.

Photo credit: John McMurtrie

