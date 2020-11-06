IRON MAIDEN's ADRIAN SMITH Says He Had To Sort Himself Out During His Time Away From The Band

IRON MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith, who is celebrating his 40th anniversary of joining the band this year, has told The Oakland Press in a new interview that he doesn't feel like four decades have passed. "I feel the same pretty much," he said. "I wish I could go back and have the body of the 20-some-year-old then and have the mind I have now. [Laughs]"

The musician, who left MAIDEN in 1990 and returned nine years later, continued: "In those days you're little more than kids; You're going out and doing all this crazy stuff, headlining stadiums and being on TV and getting all this attention. It affects people in different ways; it certainly got on top of me for awhile, and I had to sort myself out. But I did, and I'm very happy with what I've got now."

Smith is currently promoting his memoir, "Monsters Of River & Rock", which was released on September 3 via Virgin Books.

IRON MAIDEN's new double live album will be released on November 20 via BMG. Containing over 100 minutes of classic MAIDEN music and available in multiple formats, including a limited-edition Mexican Flag, triple-colored (180g) vinyl and a limited-edition deluxe two-CD book format, "Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live In Mexico City" was recorded during the band's three sold-out arena shows there in September 2019 and is a celebration of their "Legacy Of The Beast" world tour which began in 2018 and will finish next summer in Europe.