IRON MAIDEN's ADRIAN SMITH Reveals First Song He Learned To Play On Guitar

In the video below from Jackson Guitars, IRON MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith reveals the first song he learned to play on guitar — "Silver Machine" by HAWKWIND.
Earlier this year, Adrian told Andertons Music Co that the first bands he listened to and that got him into music were "[DEEP] PURPLE, 'Machine Head' era, FREE, 'Free Live' [with Paul] Kossoff, HUMBLE PIE, going back a bit now. All sort of English raucous kind of bands. When [I] started out playing, [I] played THE [ROLLING] STONES and BEATLES, 'cause they were a few chords; it was easy. And twelve-bar blues — that's how we started."
Smith and the rest of IRON MAIDEN are rumored to have completed work on a new studio album, to be released later this year. The British heavy metal legends haven't issued any fresh music since 2015's "The Book Of Souls" LP, which was recorded in late 2014 in Paris, France with longtime producer Kevin "Caveman" Shirley.
If the reports of a new MAIDEN album are true, it will mark the band's 17th studio effort and the sixth to be produced by Shirley, who has worked with MAIDEN for the past two decades.
"The Book Of Souls" was the longest MAIDEN album, clocking in at 92 minutes, with lyrics heavily based in the themes of death, reincarnation, the soul and mortality.
