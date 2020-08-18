IRON MAIDEN's ADRIAN SMITH is 'Very Excited' About His Rumored Collaboration With RICHIE KOTZEN

In a new interview with Eonmusic, IRON MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith confirmed that he has another side project in the works. "I'm very excited about it, but I can't say," he said. "I'm doing a lot of singing, but the person I'm working with, we're sort of splitting the vocals. But that'll be coming. I'm very excited about it, but I'm sworn to secrecy at the moment."
Asked if there is a possibility of any live dates from this project, Adrian said: "Hopefully, hopefully. It depends on the bloody virus, you know? At the moment, everything's screwed, so…"
Although Smith did not offer any details about his new project, he was almost certainly referring to a much-rumored collaboration with THE WINERY DOGS guitarist/vocalist Richie Kotzen, who had posted several photos of the two of them hanging out together in recent months.
Kotzen alluded to his project with Smith during a February 2020 interview with the "Another FN Podcast". At the time, he said: "I don't like talking about things until they're finished, but if you look at the photographs [on my Instagram] and who I'm with, and that sort of thing, you could assume that there may be a collaboration in the works."
He added: "It's very surreal, because it's a band that I grew up with; it was one of my favorite bands forever, and one of my first hard rock concerts. So it's very surreal. Very cool. [I'm] very excited."
Smith is currently promoting his memoir, "Monsters Of River & Rock", which will be released on September 3 via Virgin Books.
This past February, Kotzen released his 22nd solo album, "50 For 50", via his own custom label, Headroom-Inc. The three-disc collection is just what the title implies: a collection of 50 previously unreleased compositions produced, performed and written by Kotzen in honor of his birthday. It's the follow-up to his critically acclaimed "Salting Earth" album, which came out in April 2017 via Headroom-Inc.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
@misteradriansmith and I discussing the magic of writing songs in C-sharp minor.
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).