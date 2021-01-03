IRON MAIDEN's ADRIAN SMITH: 'Having A Second Chance To Join The Band Again Has Been Amazing'

In a recent interview with Cryptic Rock, IRON MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith was asked to name the most important things he has learned from life on the road and everything which has transpired in his adult life. He responded: "Wow, I wish I knew then what I know now. [Laughs] I'm actually in a unique position because I left IRON MAIDEN for nine years and then rejoined. When I was in the band the first time, I was still a kid, really. I had no experience outside of being in a band to sort of compare anything with; I used to get very introspective and I was in my own little world. Having left the band, getting married, having kids, running a house, and being out in the real world gives you a different perspective. Having a second chance to join the band again has been amazing. I've probably enjoyed it more the second time around, so I have been lucky in that respect. I think I have been able to go back and do things a better way the second time around. I have enjoyed it more just from the benefit of having the time off and gaining a better perspective on it."

Smith is continuing to promote his memoir, "Monsters Of River & Rock", which was released in September via Virgin Books.

Last October, Smith spoke to "The Thinking Tackle Podcast" about how he copes with his band's heavy touring schedule and the pressure to perform day after day.

"It was more intense in the '80s, because I think when you're younger, you don't quite know how to handle things," he said. "I was only in my 20s when I joined; I was still a kid, really. I wasn't a very mature 24-year-old. And we were going out on the road, and we were doing all these shows. You've got a certain amount of responsibilities, especially when you start headlining. You can't be messing around, staying up all night and misbehaving.

"We played with some great bands," he continued. "For people who know, Michael Schenker and Yngwie Malmsteen opened up for MAIDEN. Now I grew up listening to those guys, and then they were opening up for us. That makes you think a little bit. You start examining yourself maybe a bit too much. And one thing leads to another… But when you're young, you go for it. And you have to dedicate yourself to one thing if you wanna make an impression."

Smith was born in Hackney, East London, on February 27, 1957. He joined IRON MAIDEN at the end of 1980. Adrian is the bandmember who has collaborated on the most side projects outside of IRON MAIDEN, as well as writing and recording a series of albums in the early '90s, before rejoining the band. IRON MAIDEN has sold 100 million albums, and tour the world playing to millions of fans. Onstage, Adrian uses Jackson and Gibson guitars. Offstage, he is an avid tennis player. However, his main hobby is fishing. He takes his rod and gear out on tour with him wherever he goes.

IRON MAIDEN's new double live album was released on November 20 via BMG. Containing over 100 minutes of classic MAIDEN music and available in multiple formats, including a limited-edition Mexican Flag, triple-colored (180g) vinyl and a limited-edition deluxe two-CD book format, "Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live In Mexico City" was recorded during the band's three sold-out arena shows there in September 2019 and is a celebration of their "Legacy Of The Beast" world tour which began in 2018 and will finish this summer in Europe.