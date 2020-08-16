IRON MAIDEN, WHITESNAKE And EVANESCENCE Members Join Forces For 'Live And Let Die' Cover (Video)

August 16, 2020 0 Comments

IRON MAIDEN, WHITESNAKE And EVANESCENCE Members Join Forces For 'Live And Let Die' Cover (Video)

As part of her "One-Minute Jam" video series on YouTube, EVANESCENCE guitarist Jen Majura has teamed up with IRON MAIDEN drummer Nicko McBrain and WHITESNAKE guitarist Joel Hoekstra to record a cover version of "Live And Let Die", originally written by Sir Paul McCartney for the 1973 James Bond film of the same name, and performed by WINGS.

In a statement accompanying the release of the video, Majura wrote: "Please give it up for this week's phenomenal 1min jammers: IRON MAIDEN's very own Nicko McBrain on drums and WHITESNAKE's Joel Hoekstra on guitar! We gathered digitally to jam the ultimate '73 classic 'Live and let die' for you - hope you'll enjoy!"

Majura has released two solo albums thus far, 2014's "Jen Majura' and 2017's "InZENity".

In an interview with Metal Temple, Majura stated about her songwriting approach on "InZENity": "For 'InZENity', I swore to myself to make no compromises at all, which is the major difference [between the two albums]. 'Cause with my first album I tried to sound like I want to sound as well as I thought how people would expect me to sound. Horrible idea. When I made the decision to finally record the songs for 'InZENity', things were different. No one could tell [me] what I can do or what I cannot do. One instrumental track, an acoustic track and crazy prog hard rock with jazz as well as metal elements… Not possible? Possible, and 'InZENity' is the evidence."

This past Friday, EVANESCENCE released a new single called "Use My Voice" via Sony. The song follows "Wasted On You" and "The Game Is Over" as the third track to be released from "The Bitter Truth", EVANESCENCE's forthcoming album, and its first containing all-new material in nearly a decade.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).