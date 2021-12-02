IRON MAIDEN: 'The Number Of The Beast' 3D Vinyl Statue Coming Next Spring

KnuckleBonz has announced the IRON MAIDEN "The Number Of The Beast" 3D vinyl statue.

This is a limited-edition statue. Only 1982 will be cast for IRON MAIDEN superfans worldwide. Shipping is estimated for spring 2022.

"Music superfans have been asking us for IRON MAIDEN since our founding in 2003," says Tony Simerman, CEO/creative director of KnuckleBonz, Inc. "We have an extensive plan to create all the designs IRON MAIDEN fans want to see for our 3D vinyl limited-edition statue series."

All KnuckleBonz statues are officially licensed with IRON MAIDEN. This is a fine-arts process where each statue is hand-cast, painted and numbered on the base.

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Product dimensions: 8" (h) x 8.25" (w) x 9.5" (d). Weight: approximately 5lbs.