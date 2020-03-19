IRON MAIDEN Postpones Tour Of Australia And New Zealand

IRON MAIDEN's Australia and New Zealand dates in May have been postponed until further notice. This is due to the ongoing coronavirus situation and recent government instruction.

MAIDEN's Australian tour with special guests KILLSWITCH ENGAGE was scheduled to kick off on May 1 in Perth and conclude on May 11 in Melbourne.

Tour promoters TEG Dainty advise ticket holders to hold on to their original tickets and await further information.

If you find you're unable to attend the new dates when they are announced, refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

IRON MAIDEN's manager Rod Smallwood states: "Aussie and Kiwi Troopers, we are hugely disappointed not to be seeing our fans in Australia and New Zealand in May due to the understandable government concert bans surrounding coronavirus. Sadly, these are difficult and uncertain times for us all.

"We still intend to bring this great 'Legacy Of The Beast' show to you all as soon we can and I promise we will do everything we can to achieve this with our promoters and subject to what is happening around us globally.

"And to our brilliant fans everywhere… We also appreciate that fans with tickets to shows in some of the other countries on our extensive 2020 tour will be anxious for news and updates. You can be sure we will keep you immediately updated here with any other changes, by country, that could become necessary as soon as we hear of them from the official government channels.

"Thank you for your patience and for bearing with us. We hope to see you all!

"Take care of yourselves, be safe and be smart."

IRON MAIDEN AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR POSTPONED

TEG Dainty regret to announce that IRON MAIDEN’s Australia and New...

Posted by Iron Maiden on Thursday, March 19, 2020

