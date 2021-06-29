IRON MAIDEN Partners With IGLOO For New Playmate Cooler

Igloo has unleashed a brand-new Playmate cooler that pays tribute to IRON MAIDEN, one of heavy metal's most influential bands of all time. The special-edition Playmate Classic cooler captures IRON MAIDEN's legacy by featuring the band's iconic logo with striking incarnations of "Eddie" — one of rock and metal's most recognizable figureheads — taking center stage. The IRON MAIDEN Playmate cooler is available today at igloocoolers.com/ironmaiden.

"This collaboration has been surreal in all the best ways," said Brian Garofalow, chief marketing officer at Igloo. "By incorporating an army of instantly recognizable Eddies onto our Playmate Classic cooler, we're able to provide MAIDEN fans a chance to chill with the Beast and own a unique piece of memorabilia."

Igloo designed the special-edition Playmate cooler with striking graphics unmistakably inspired by IRON MAIDEN's famous album cover art and iconic stylized logo. Appearing on every IRON MAIDEN album cover and at every one of their live shows, Eddie — the band's ever-evolving figurehead — also takes center stage on this IRON MAIDEN Playmate. The Eddies Playmate Classic features an army of Eddies that metal fans have seen over the years.

The 14-quart IRON MAIDEN Eddies Playmate Classic, $49.99, has a capacity for up to 26 12-ounce cans. This special-edition design is available today at igloocoolers.com/ironmaiden, while supplies last.

