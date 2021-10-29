IRON MAIDEN: Official Coloring Book Coming In December

The latest addition to the ever-expanding range from U.K. independent publisher Rock N' Roll Colouring is the first official coloring book from IRON MAIDEN, one of heavy metal's most iconic, influential and enduring bands.

Featuring iconic artwork and instantly recognizable images all printed on high-quality paper in a square format fully endorsed and officially licenced, these amazing designs have the potential for hours of satisfying coloring in. The book encourages you to celebrate every detail of MAIDEN's iconic imagery, letting your imagination run riot as you create your own personalised versions of your favourite MAIDEN designs.

The book contains painstakingly created renderings of each image with detailed outlines ready for you to unleash your artistic skills using pens, pencils or paint. It includes artwork from legendary albums such as "Piece Of Mind", "Powerslave" and "The Number Of The Beast", plus MAIDEN's glorious recent albums "The Book Of Souls" and "Senjutsu".

Channel your inner creativity and add your own interpretations of these classic images or simply recreate them as closely as you can to the originals. Whatever you decide, the satisfaction of adding your personal touch to these classic designs is extremely rewarding.

Devised and created by two lifelong rock and heavy metal devotees and colouring book fans, Rock N' Roll Colouring was formed by fans for fans. Every effort has gone into making sure this book does justice to the legacy of IRON MAIDEN and their iconic figure, Eddie, painstakingly re-creating some of the most famous heavy metal images of all time to ensure that MAIDEN fans everywhere get the best creative experience possible.

Coloring has proven significant mental health benefits including mindfulness, relaxation and increased focus and can be enjoyed by any age group. These books provide hours of creative and restful activity that combines the love of the music with the love of the art.

The IRON MAIDEN book follows on from the previous Rock N' Roll Colouring releases from ALICE COOPER, MOTÖRHEAD, JUDAS PRIEST, THIN LIZZY and MEGADETH.

The book will be published on December 8, 2021, available for worldwide shipping, and can be exclusively pre ordered via Eyesore Merch.

