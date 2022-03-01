IRON MAIDEN, KISS, DEFTONES, FOO FIGHTERS, NINE INCH NAILS Part Of LIVE NATION's 2022 'Lawn Pass' Promotion

Live Nation has announced that Lawn Pass will be available at 30 venues for the 2022 summer concert season, which is on pace to be one of the biggest in history. With a Lawn Pass, fans can attend concerts at their local amphitheater music venue all summer long, including select sold out shows.
A Lawn Pass can be purchased for just $199 (plus fees) per venue, and provides access to shows at that specific venue all summer long. Each venue will have a limited number of Lawn Passes available. Passes will go on sale starting Tuesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. PT at LawnPass.LiveNation.com, while supplies last. To purchase the pass, fans can visit the link above and use the dropdown menu to select their desired amphitheater. Each Lawn Pass purchaser will receive a custom personalized credential with their name that serves as their ticket on each show day. The full list of participating amphitheaters can be found below.
Music fans who are able to snag one of the limited-edition passes will have access to an incredible lineup of various acts across county, rock, pop, hip-hop, and much more. Fans can check their local venue to see their specific summer lineup, with more shows to be announced throughout the coming months.
Shows currently include, but are not limited to:
5 SECONDS OF SUMMER
AJR
THE AVETT BROTHERS
BRANDI CARLILE
BIG TIME RUSH
BACKSTREET BOYS
THE BLACK KEYS
CHEER LIVE
CHRIS STAPLETON
CHICAGO
COHEED & CAMBRIA
DAVE MATTHEWS BAND
DEFTONES
DISPATCH AND O.A.R.
THE DOOBIE BROTHERS
FOO FIGHTERS
GOO GOO DOLLS
HALSEY
IRON MAIDEN
JACK JOHNSON
JACK WHITE
JASON ALDEAN
JIMMY BUFFETT
JOSH GROBAN
KEITH URBAN
KENNY CHESNEY
KISS
KNOTFEST ROADSHOW (SLIPKNOT)
LIL DURK
LUKE BRYAN
MIRANDA LAMBERT & LITTLE BIG TOWN
THE LUMINEERS
NICK CANNON PRESENTS: MTV WILD N OUT LIVE
NINE INCH NAILS
ONEREPUBLIC
PHISH
REBELUTION
REO SPEEDWAGON AND STYX WITH LOVERBOY
ROBERT PLANT AND ALISON KRAUSS
ROD STEWART
SANTANA + EARTH, WIND & FIRE
SAMMY HAGAR
SNOOP DOGG & ICE CUBE
STEELY DAN
TEARS FOR FEARS
THIRD EYE BLIND
TIM MCGRAW
ZAC BROWN BAND
Participating amphitheaters:
* Ak-Chin Pavilion (Phoenix AZ)
* Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)
* Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, NC)
* Concord Pavilion (Concord, CA)
* Darien Lake Amphitheater (Darien Center, NY)
* Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX)
* Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park (Tinley Park, IL)
* Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)
* Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM)
* iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, FL)
* Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)
* Lakewood Amphitheatre (Atlanta, GA) - Formerly Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
* MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL)
* North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Chula Vista, CA)
* PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ)
* PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC)
* Ruoff Music Center (Noblesville, IN)
* RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (Ridgefield, WA)
* Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Saratoga Springs, NY)
* Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountain View, CA)
* St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (Syracuse, NY)
* The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (Scranton, PA)
* The Pavilion At Star Lake (Burgettstown, PA)
* Toyota Amphitheatre (Wheatland, CA)
* USANA Amphitheatre (West Valley City, UT)
* Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VA)
* Waterfront Music Pavilion (Camden, NJ) – Formerly BB&T Pavilion
* White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA)
* Xfinity Center (Mansfield, MA)
* XFINITY Theatre (Hartford, CT)