IRON MAIDEN, KISS, DEFTONES, FOO FIGHTERS, NINE INCH NAILS Part Of LIVE NATION's 2022 'Lawn Pass' Promotion

Live Nation has announced that Lawn Pass will be available at 30 venues for the 2022 summer concert season, which is on pace to be one of the biggest in history. With a Lawn Pass, fans can attend concerts at their local amphitheater music venue all summer long, including select sold out shows.

A Lawn Pass can be purchased for just $199 (plus fees) per venue, and provides access to shows at that specific venue all summer long. Each venue will have a limited number of Lawn Passes available. Passes will go on sale starting Tuesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. PT at LawnPass.LiveNation.com, while supplies last. To purchase the pass, fans can visit the link above and use the dropdown menu to select their desired amphitheater. Each Lawn Pass purchaser will receive a custom personalized credential with their name that serves as their ticket on each show day. The full list of participating amphitheaters can be found below.

Music fans who are able to snag one of the limited-edition passes will have access to an incredible lineup of various acts across county, rock, pop, hip-hop, and much more. Fans can check their local venue to see their specific summer lineup, with more shows to be announced throughout the coming months.

Shows currently include, but are not limited to:

5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

AJR

THE AVETT BROTHERS

BRANDI CARLILE

BIG TIME RUSH

BACKSTREET BOYS

THE BLACK KEYS

CHEER LIVE

CHRIS STAPLETON

CHICAGO

COHEED & CAMBRIA

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

DEFTONES

DISPATCH AND O.A.R.

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

FOO FIGHTERS

GOO GOO DOLLS

HALSEY

IRON MAIDEN

JACK JOHNSON

JACK WHITE

JASON ALDEAN

JIMMY BUFFETT

JOSH GROBAN

KEITH URBAN

KENNY CHESNEY

KISS

KNOTFEST ROADSHOW (SLIPKNOT)

LIL DURK

LUKE BRYAN

MIRANDA LAMBERT & LITTLE BIG TOWN

THE LUMINEERS

NICK CANNON PRESENTS: MTV WILD N OUT LIVE

NINE INCH NAILS

ONEREPUBLIC

PHISH

REBELUTION

REO SPEEDWAGON AND STYX WITH LOVERBOY

ROBERT PLANT AND ALISON KRAUSS

ROD STEWART

SANTANA + EARTH, WIND & FIRE

SAMMY HAGAR

SNOOP DOGG & ICE CUBE

STEELY DAN

TEARS FOR FEARS

THIRD EYE BLIND

TIM MCGRAW

ZAC BROWN BAND

Participating amphitheaters:

* Ak-Chin Pavilion (Phoenix AZ)

* Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)

* Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, NC)

* Concord Pavilion (Concord, CA)

* Darien Lake Amphitheater (Darien Center, NY)

* Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX)

* Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park (Tinley Park, IL)

* Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

* Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM)

* iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, FL)

* Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)

* Lakewood Amphitheatre (Atlanta, GA) - Formerly Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

* MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL)

* North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Chula Vista, CA)

* PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ)

* PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC)

* Ruoff Music Center (Noblesville, IN)

* RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (Ridgefield, WA)

* Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Saratoga Springs, NY)

* Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountain View, CA)

* St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (Syracuse, NY)

* The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (Scranton, PA)

* The Pavilion At Star Lake (Burgettstown, PA)

* Toyota Amphitheatre (Wheatland, CA)

* USANA Amphitheatre (West Valley City, UT)

* Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VA)

* Waterfront Music Pavilion (Camden, NJ) – Formerly BB&T Pavilion

* White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA)

* Xfinity Center (Mansfield, MA)

* XFINITY Theatre (Hartford, CT)