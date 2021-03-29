IRON MAIDEN Has 'Some Very, Very Exciting Things' In The Works, Says ADRIAN SMITH

IRON MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith has told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that fans can expect some surprises when the band finally returns to the road once the pandemic has subsided. "I think it'll be worth the wait, put it like that, as far as the MAIDEN thing goes," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "There are some very, very exciting things in the pipeline. So that's all I can say, really… But I think the fans are gonna be delighted."

IRON MAIDEN currently has European tour dates booked from June 5 through July 11, although it is almost certain that the shows will be postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

IRON MAIDEN's latest double live album was released in November via BMG. Containing over 100 minutes of classic MAIDEN music and available in multiple formats, including a limited-edition Mexican Flag, triple-colored (180g) vinyl and a limited-edition deluxe two-CD book format, "Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live In Mexico City" was recorded during the band's three sold-out arena shows there in September 2019 and is a celebration of their "Legacy Of The Beast" world tour which began in 2018.

IRON MAIDEN hasn't released any fresh music since 2015's "The Book Of Souls" LP, which was recorded in late 2014 in Paris, France with longtime producer Kevin "Caveman" Shirley.

"The Book Of Souls" was the longest MAIDEN album, clocking in at 92 minutes, with lyrics heavily based in the themes of death, reincarnation, the soul and mortality.

Smith is currently promoting the debut album from his collaborative project with Richie Kotzen. Recorded on the Turks & Caicos Islands in February 2020, produced by Richie and Adrian and mixed by Kevin "Caveman" Shirley, SMITH/KOTZEN's nine-track opus is a consummate collaboration between these two highly respected musicians who co-wrote all the songs and also share lead vocals and trade off on guitar and bass duties throughout the record.