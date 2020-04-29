IRON MAIDEN: 'Eddie X The Chinese Dragon' Statue Available

A statue inspired by the artwork for the Chinese leg of IRON MAIDEN's "The Book Of Souls" 2016 world tour 2016 has been made available by XM Studios.

A collaboration with Divine, the unique 1:4 scale statue — which has been been handcrafted and handpainted to perfection — shows off MAIDEN's mascot Eddie riding the Chinese Dragon.

Says XM Studios: "As one of the most influential bands that helped to shape the 80s Heavy Metal music scene and with a career spanning four decades and over 100 million records sold, IRON MAIDEN needs no introduction. We are proud to present this unique 1:4 scale statue which is inspired by The Book of Souls World Tour 2016 artwork created for their Beijing and Shanghai leg.

"As most of XM's licenses and products reside in the entertainment and pop culture realm, we are excited to also have the chance to delve into the area of iconic music properties. Immortalized in amazingly detailed Cold Cast Porcelain, IRON MAIDEN fans we hope you love this piece, even for collectors who are not familiar with IRON MAIDEN, there is no doubt that this artwork will look badass in your collection."

From the deep scales on the dragon to the Chinese armor on Eddie, this is one statue MAIDEN fans will not want to miss out on.

To stay in the spirit of heavy metal, this statue is limited to only 666 pieces.

Eddie X The Chinese Dragon: 2016 The Book Of Souls World Tour Premium Collectibles statue features:

* A dynamic statue featuring Eddie the head on a fierce dragon

* Crafted in cold cast porcelain

* Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually handpainted with the highest possible quality finish

* Made-to-order capped at 666

Product and cox dimensions

Product size: 60 cm L X 47 cm B X 76 cm H (estimate)

Estimated box size: 79 cm L X 71 cm B X 49.5 cm H (estimate)

Estimated product weight: 20 kg (estimate)

Estimated shipping weight: 30 kg (estimate)

The Eddie X The Chinese Dragon statue is priced at approximately $1,557.