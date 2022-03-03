IRON MAIDEN Cancels Shows In Russia And Ukraine

IRON MAIDEN has canceled its previously announced shows in Russia and Ukraine following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week.

Earlier today, the British heavy metal legends released the following statement via social media: "We are very sorry to announce that due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the promoters have cancelled the two IRON MAIDEN shows scheduled for May 29th in Kyiv and June 1st in Moscow on the 2022 Legacy Of The Beast World Tour.

"Ticket-holders for both shows will be informed by the respective promoters on refunds at the appropriate time.

"Our priority is, and will always be, the safety of our fans."

A number of other music artists have chosen to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine by canceling their concerts in the country.

Earlier this week, concert giant Live Nation Entertainment announced that it would cease all business activity with Russia.

"Live Nation joins the world in strongly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine," read a statement from the company. "We will not promote shows in Russia, and we will not do business with Russia. We're in the process of reviewing our vendors so we can cease work with any and all Russian-based suppliers."

GREEN DAY canceled its concert at Moscow's 45,000-seater Spartak Stadium scheduled for May 29, explaining in a statement: "With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium. We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it's so much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe."

On February 24, Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Putin made the announcement during a televised early morning speech, peddling accusations of Nazi elements within Ukraine to justify the attack on his western neighbor, a move that experts slammed as slanderous and false. (Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish and lost three family members in the Holocaust.)

The Russian leader called for Ukraine's "demilitarization and denazification" and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

Putin's military aggression — which has been described by U.S. president Joe Biden as an "unprovoked and unjustified attack" on Ukraine — has resulted at least 136 civilian deaths so far, including 13 children, a United Nations agency said on Tuesday.

Ukraine's health ministry previously said 352 civilians had been killed during the Russian attack as of Monday. The figure included 14 children, it said.

