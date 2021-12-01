IRON MAIDEN Announces September/October 2022 North American Tour

IRON MAIDEN will return to North America in 2022 to bring the "Legacy Of The Beast" world tour to yet more cities, many of which the band has not performed in for many years. The show has already been seen by almost two million people across the globe, being hailed by fans and media alike as the most extravagant and visually spectacular performance of the band's career to date, with a decades-spanning set list of fan favorites. The 2022 tour, produced by Live Nation, will also include some songs from their new studio album "Senjutsu" being played live for the first time. Very special guests on the 2022 dates will be TRIVIUM on all dates between El Paso and Spokane, and then WITHIN TEMPTATION on all dates from Sioux Falls to Tampa.

Registration for first access to tickets is open now via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform and will run through 10:00 p.m. ET on December 5. Verified Fan presale begins Wednesday, December 8 at 10 a.m. local. As always, there will be an exclusive pre-sale for IRON MAIDEN fan club members beginning Tuesday, December 7 at 10 a.m. local. All presales end Thursday, December 9 at 10 p.m. local. Any remaining tickets will go on sale on December 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

IRON MAIDEN manager Rod Smallwood comments: "Next summer we will finally get to play the huge European stadium tour for the 'Legacy Of The Beast', and the new show will be even more spectacular. So after our visit to Rock In Rio early September 2022, we decided to take it back to our fans in North America too, but in cities or venues we didn't play in 2019, including some we haven't visited in many years, like El Paso, Spokane, Sioux Falls, Columbus, Hamilton, Ottawa and Greensboro.

"We'll be making a couple of additions and changes to the production and setlist to include some songs from our new album, 'Senjutsu', and are making the 2022 version of 'Legacy Of The Beast' even more spectacular than the acclaimed original show. You can be sure that we will still be featuring all the 'hits' and the key elements of the original tour like the Spitfire, Icarus, Hell, flamethrowers and pyro and the rest — but we will shake it up a bit and Trooper Eddie will have serious competition in the new 'Senjutsu' 'world' we are adding."

MAIDEN vocalist Bruce Dickinson adds: "We're really looking forward to our return to North America so we can bring the 'Legacy Of The Beast' show to places we didn't get to in 2019 and to other cities we've not played for many years. I'm really excited about the new additions and changes to the stage production and we can't wait for everyone to see what we've got planned. The whole band has really enjoyed the 'Legacy' tour and now we just can't wait get back out on the road to play live, have fun and see everyone again."

The "Legacy Of The Beast" tour production and set list is inspired by MAIDEN's award-winning free to play mobile game of the same name which is available on iOS and Android platforms.

A Trooper VIP hospitality upgrade package is currently being planned and details will be announced closer to the tour dates for any fans who might want to enjoy additional at-show benefits.

North American dates:

Sep. 11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

Sep. 13 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sep. 15 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Sep. 17 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sep. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheatre

Sep. 21 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Sep. 25 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep. 27 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

Sep. 29 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sep. 30 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Oct. 03 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

Oct. 05 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Oct. 07 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Oct. 09 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Centre

Oct. 12 - Hamilton, ON - Firstontario Centre

Oct. 15 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 17 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center

Oct. 19 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Oct. 21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Oct. 23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Oct. 25 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

Oct. 27 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena