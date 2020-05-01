IRON MAIDEN Announces Remastered Live Collection 'Live After Death' + 'Rock In Rio'

IRON MAIDEN Announces Remastered Live Collection 'Live After Death' + 'Rock In Rio'

Parlophone Records will continue its reissues series of the IRON MAIDEN catalog with a fifth set of digipak CD titles in "The Live Collection – Remastered", to be released on June 19. The albums included in this release are the seminal live recordings "Live After Death" and "Rock In Rio".

"Live After Death" was recorded at Long Beach Arena, California in March 1985 on the band's legendary year-long "World Slavery" tour which started in Poland in August 1984. It comprised 187 shows around the globe and turned IRON MAIDEN into one of the biggest bands on the planet. The album, which also features additional tracks recorded at London's Hammersmith Apollo, is widely regarded as one of the greatest live albums of all time.

"Rock In Rio" was recorded on January 19, 2001, on the final night of IRON MAIDEN's "Brave New World" tour. The performance was in front of 100,000 fans and was subsequently broadcast globally on TV.

The "Live Collection - Remastered" follows on from the recent releases of "The Studio Collection - Remastered", a four-part series of releases covering their entire sixteen-strong studio album back catalog. The albums feature the audio taken from the 2015 Mastered for iTunes project and the new collections are the first time these versions are available on CD.

As a bonus for collectors, one CD from each batch of releases is optionally available in a specially artwork designed box featuring a 1:24 scale figurine and exclusive patch. In this fifth batch, this will be "Live After Death". Both albums in this set are available for pre-order now.

