IRON MAIDEN Announces More Summer 2021 'Legacy Of The Beast' European Tour Dates

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN have added four dates to their summer 2021 "Legacy Of The Beast" European tour.

The trek will now kick off on June 5 at St Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland and hit Arena in Zagreb, Croatia on June 7 and Grouparama Arena in Budapest, Hungary on June 9. LORD OF THE LOST will serve as the support act at these shows. The fourth and final extra show will take place on July 6 at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, with SABATON and AIRBOURNE as support. AVATAR and LORD OF THE LOST will support at Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium on June 27 and AMON AMARTH and AIRBOURNE will open at the Gelredome in Arnhem, Netherlands on July 10.

This completes the "Legacy Of The Beast" summer 2021 touring schedule and no further dates will be added. As always, there will be an exclusive pre-sale for IRON MAIDEN fan club members at the appropriate time.

IRON MAIDEN summer 2021 European tour dates:

Jun. 05 - Basel, Switzerland - St. Jakobshalle

Jun. 07 - Zagreb, Croatia - Arena

Jun. 09 - Budapest, Hungary - Groupama Arena (Special guests Lord Of The Lost)

Jun. 11 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

Jun. 13 - Bremen, Germany - Buergerweide

Jun. 15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Sinobo Stadium

Jun. 16 - Wiener Neustad, Austria - Stadium Open Air

Jun. 19 - Barcelona, Spain - Olympic Stadium

Jun. 21 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estadio Nacional

Jun. 24 - Bologna, Italy - Sonic Park

Jun. 26 - Stuttgart, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena

Jun. 27 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpalais

Jun. 30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium

Jul. 06 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park

Jul. 08 - Cologne, Germany - Rhein Energie Stadium

Jul. 10 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Gelredome

Jul. 11 - Paris, France - La Defense Arena

As previously reported, BMG will release IRON MAIDEN's new double live album on November 20. Containing over 100 minutes of classic MAIDEN music and available in multiple formats, including a limited edition Mexican Flag, triple colored (180g) vinyl and a limited-edition deluxe two-CD book format, "Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live In Mexico City" was recorded during the band's three sold-out arena shows there in September 2019 and is a celebration of their "Legacy Of The Beast" world tour which began in 2018 and will finish next summer in Europe.

Last year, it was rumored that IRON MAIDEN had completed work on a new studio album. The group hasn't issued any fresh music since 2015's "The Book Of Souls" LP, which was recorded in late 2014 in Paris, France with longtime producer Kevin "Caveman" Shirley.

If the reports of a new MAIDEN album are true, it will mark the band's 17th studio effort and the sixth to be produced by Shirley, who has worked with MAIDEN for the past two decades.

"The Book Of Souls" was the longest MAIDEN album, clocking in at 92 minutes, with lyrics heavily based in the themes of death, reincarnation, the soul and mortality.