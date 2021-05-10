IRON MAIDEN And BREWDOG Unleash HELLCAT Collaboration

BrewDog, leading global craft brewer and the world's only carbon negative beer brand, is teaming up with IRON MAIDEN, one of the world's most successful and revered rock bands, to launch Hellcat, an India Pale Lager, in fall 2021. Together, BrewDog and IRON MAIDEN are bringing their respective expertise to unite and excite craft beer lovers.

"We're thrilled to partner with a world-renowned rock band like IRON MAIDEN," said James Watt, CEO and co-founder of BrewDog. "IRON MAIDEN, like BrewDog, have maintained their spirit of independence throughout their stellar career. Hellcat is a hop-forward lager with a golden hazy appearance and crisp finish — an epic beer worthy of this massive collaboration."

BrewDog and IRON MAIDEN unite to launch Hellcat — a feisty 6% ABV India Pale Lager where hops and malts collide. Hellcat rages with a citrus-forward flavor with a no less aggressive malty backbone. The result is a hazy-gold IPL with an epically complex balance. As with all BrewDog beers, Hellcat is carbon negative and BrewDog removes double the CO2 it takes to make.

"I've been looking for the perfect partner with whom to bring a fresh, exciting beer to the U.S.," said Bruce Dickinson, lead singer of IRON MAIDEN. "I've long been an admirer of BrewDog, not just because of their beers, but also of their attitude and style. When I met the BrewDog team, we discovered the respect is mutual, and that we could make an undeniably unique beer together."

Brewed and exclusively available in the USA, Hellcat joins the global Trooper family of beers crafted by MAIDEN vocalist and beer aficionado Bruce Dickinson and the family-owned Robinsons Brewery. IRON MAIDEN's Trooper beer was launched in 2013, has sold over 25 million pints worldwide, and has been exported to over 60 countries. The Trooper family of premium beers has evolved and expanded to include stouts, lagers, IPAs and more.

Hellcat will be available for purchase online at BrewDog.com/usa, and at select distributors and retailers across the country, starting fall 2021.

Since 2007, BrewDog has been on a mission to make other people as passionate about great craft beer as it is. With more than 102 bars across the globe and export into 60 countries, BrewDog continues to revolutionize the craft beer industry by pushing the boundaries, investing in people, putting great beer first, and championing sustainability through action.