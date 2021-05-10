IRON MAIDEN And BREWDOG Unleash HELLCAT Collaboration

May 10, 2021 0 Comments

IRON MAIDEN And BREWDOG Unleash HELLCAT Collaboration

BrewDog, leading global craft brewer and the world's only carbon negative beer brand, is teaming up with IRON MAIDEN, one of the world's most successful and revered rock bands, to launch Hellcat, an India Pale Lager, in fall 2021. Together, BrewDog and IRON MAIDEN are bringing their respective expertise to unite and excite craft beer lovers.

"We're thrilled to partner with a world-renowned rock band like IRON MAIDEN," said James Watt, CEO and co-founder of BrewDog. "IRON MAIDEN, like BrewDog, have maintained their spirit of independence throughout their stellar career. Hellcat is a hop-forward lager with a golden hazy appearance and crisp finish — an epic beer worthy of this massive collaboration."

BrewDog and IRON MAIDEN unite to launch Hellcat — a feisty 6% ABV India Pale Lager where hops and malts collide. Hellcat rages with a citrus-forward flavor with a no less aggressive malty backbone. The result is a hazy-gold IPL with an epically complex balance. As with all BrewDog beers, Hellcat is carbon negative and BrewDog removes double the CO2 it takes to make.

"I've been looking for the perfect partner with whom to bring a fresh, exciting beer to the U.S.," said Bruce Dickinson, lead singer of IRON MAIDEN. "I've long been an admirer of BrewDog, not just because of their beers, but also of their attitude and style. When I met the BrewDog team, we discovered the respect is mutual, and that we could make an undeniably unique beer together."

Brewed and exclusively available in the USA, Hellcat joins the global Trooper family of beers crafted by MAIDEN vocalist and beer aficionado Bruce Dickinson and the family-owned Robinsons Brewery. IRON MAIDEN's Trooper beer was launched in 2013, has sold over 25 million pints worldwide, and has been exported to over 60 countries. The Trooper family of premium beers has evolved and expanded to include stouts, lagers, IPAs and more.

Hellcat will be available for purchase online at BrewDog.com/usa, and at select distributors and retailers across the country, starting fall 2021.

Since 2007, BrewDog has been on a mission to make other people as passionate about great craft beer as it is. With more than 102 bars across the globe and export into 60 countries, BrewDog continues to revolutionize the craft beer industry by pushing the boundaries, investing in people, putting great beer first, and championing sustainability through action.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).