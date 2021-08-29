IRON BUTTERFLY Drummer RON BUSHY Dead At 79

August 29, 2021 0 Comments

IRON BUTTERFLY Drummer RON BUSHY Dead At 79

According to TMZ, longtime IRON BUTTERFLY drummer Ron Bushy has died at the age of 79. The only member of IRON BUTTERFLY to appear on all six of the band's albums, he passed away this morning at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after a battle with esophageal cancer.

"Ron Bushy, our beloved legendary drummer of IRON BUTTERFLY, has passed away peacefully, with his wife Nancy by his side, at 12:05am on August 29th at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital," the band said in a statement. "All three of his daughters were also with him. He was a real fighter … He will be deeply missed!"

IRON BUTTERFLY is the American psychedelic rock band best known for the 1968 hit "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida", which features a punishing heavy drum solo from Bushy at its core.

In July of 1968, IRON BUTTERFLY released its debut LP, "Heavy", and went on the road with the likes of THE DOORS, CREAM and THE WHO, while the album stayed on the Billboard chart for nearly a year. Their second release in July 1968 was the monumental "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida". The 17-minute title track helped the album sell more than 30 million copies, and a three-minute version of the song became a Top 40 hit.

Back in 2012, guitarist Larry "Rhino" Reinhardt, who was in IRON BUTTERFLY during the 1970s and 1980s, died. Later that year, Lee Dorman, who played bass on their seminal records, also passed away.

Bushy is survived by his wife, Nancy, their three daughters and six grandchildren.

"In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" was famously covered by SLAYER on the "Less Than Zero" soundtrack.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).