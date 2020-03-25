IRIST Releases Music Video For 'Creation'

"Creation", the new video from the Georgia heavy metal powerhouse IRIST, can be seen below. The track is taken from the band's debut full-length album, "Order Of The Mind", which will be released on March 27 via Nuclear Blast.

Although IRIST's record-release show was cancelled due to COVID-19, the "Creation" clip gives fans a taste of the band's incendiary live performance. Director Dan Almasy beautifully captures the song’s introspective spirit and powerful energy.

"'Creation' is an upbeat song on the surface, but it's also meant to be meditative," says guitarist Pablo Davila. "I think it somehow conveys a subtle 'otherworldliness' that’s not easy to express. Dan Almasy did a great job of interpreting that vibe for us in this music video."

Digging in further, the lyrical concept of "Creation" is a profound exercise in self-reflection that peels away at the layers of a contrived identity in search of truth.

"We sometimes need to abandon our beliefs to know who we really are, and that's what 'Creation' is about," states vocalist Rodrigo Carvalho. "It asks us to connect with ourselves in a deeper way, to learn our identity and to rid ourselves from who others think we are. In sum, 'Creation''s meditative theme and music make it a truly cathartic song for us."

The framework for IRIST began in the summer of 2015 when South American-born friends Pablo Davila (guitar) and Bruno Segovia (bass) conspired on a dream of finding success in music outside their native lands as iconic metal band SEPULTURA had done decades before. After relocating from their homelands to Atlanta, the duo brought on Adam Mitchell (guitar) and Jason Belisha (drums) and began writing music. Their demos eventually made their way to Nuclear Blast executive Monte Conner who saw massive potential in the band. After the addition of vocalist Rodrigo Carvalho, the group's creative cohesion and songwriting improved immensely and after new demos were made, Conner inked a deal with them for Nuclear Blast and IRIST was officially born.

On "Order Of The Mind", IRIST's skillful songwriting is jaw droppingly impressive, and although only together for a relatively short period of time, they sound years ahead of a "debut" record and more like a well-seasoned band in the prime of their career. While there are vestiges of the group's pan-South American heritage (from Andean music to SEPULTURA) throughout "Order Of The Mind", the band's collective influences come from all parts of the heavy spectrum. From THE MELVINS, RATOS DE PORÃO and ALICE IN CHAINS to THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, SOUNDGARDEN, and CONVERGE, IRIST fold in, twist fervently, and scorch their faves until they're decidedly protean and uniquely a product of the fivesome's songwriting prowess. In many respects, "Order Of The Mind" is itinerant, introspective, portentous, indefatigable in its attack, but that's not all it is either. IRIST's angst-powered thrusts are distinctly advanced utilizing opposing forces, textures, and layers, so no single sonic model fits perfectly, as heard on the band's first single "Burning Sage".

"Order Of The Mind" was engineered, produced, and mixed by Lewis Johns at the Ranch Production House in Southampton, U.K. and mastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer Ted Jensen (METALLICA, MASTODON, DEFTONES) at Sterling Sound.

IRIST is:

Rodrigo Carvalho (vocals)

Adam Mitchell (guitar/vocals)

Pablo Davila (guitar)

Bruno Segovia (bass)

Jason Belisha (drums)

