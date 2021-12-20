INTO ETERNITY's 'The Scattering Of Ashes' Lineup To Perform At HYPERSPACE METAL FESTIVAL

December 20, 2021 0 Comments

INTO ETERNITY's 'The Scattering Of Ashes' Lineup To Perform At HYPERSPACE METAL FESTIVAL

Canadian progressive death titans INTO ETERNITY have been added to the 2022 lineup of the Hyperspace Metal Festival as headliners for the event's third night on April 17. INTO ETERNITY has stepped in a as the replacement for STRIKER, which is unable to perform due to a scheduling conflict with its upcoming U.S. tour with BEAST IN BLACK and SEVEN KINGDOMS.

In addition to the news of INTO ETERNITY being added to Hyperspace Metal Festival, the band will be giving festival-goers a special treat as they will be performing with their 2006 "The Scattering Of Ashes" lineup that sees original members Tim Roth (clean/death vocals and guitar), Troy Bleich (PLANET EATER) (bass and clean/death vocals), Stu Block (ex-ICED EARTH) (clean/death vocals) and Jim Austin (drums) reunite along with current guitarist Matt Cuthbertson (UNTIMELY DEMISE). INTO ETERNITY will be executing tracks from "The Scattering Of Ashes", an album that has sold over 15,000 copies in the U.S. and peaked at No. 45 on Billboard's Top Independent Albums chart along with giving fans a taste of new extreme music from their forthcoming yet-to-be-titled full-length.

Hyperspace Metal Festival organizer Joey Hockin said: "Our new day three headliners are the legendary INTO ETERNITY! We know people have been itching to see them ever since Stu Block announced his return to the band back in August. We can't wait to have them on the Rickshaw stage this April to join WITHERFALL, ARCHON LEGION, PALADIN, PLANESWALKER, and many more. This is going to be an unforgettable weekend of melodic metal that if you are a fan of the genre you are not going to want to miss!"

The third edition of HMF was originally announced for April 2020, but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now with the return of live events, festival promoter Journeyman Productions shares the rescheduled 2022 lineup to be held in Vancouver, British Columbia from April 15 to April 17 at Funky Winker Beans and the Rickshaw Theatre.

The lineup for Canada's premier melodic and power metal festival will feature 20 bands, some originally announced for the 2020 production along with a few new additions that will perform over three nights with headliners INTO ETERNITY, WITHERFALL and IRON KINGDOM (full lineup listed below).

Highlights of the confirmed bands include dark melodic heavy metal juggernauts WITHERFALL from Los Angeles blazing new trails and weaving new tales in support of their latest 2021 album "Curse of Autumn" (Century Media Records), local Vancouver heavy metal heroes IRON KINGDOM, who are HMF alumni and make their second appearance on the festival lineup after headlining the inaugural 2018 event. In addition to those bands, two extremely rare performances will be witnessed for PLANESWALKER (California/Cyprus), a Magic: The Gathering-inspired power metal duo featuring members of HELION PRIME and DIRE PERIL along with a reunion set from Victoria, British Columbia's ARCHON LEGION, which features members of UNLEASH THE ARCHERS.

Hyperspace Metal Festival 2022 lineup:

April 15 (Funky Winker Beans)

IRON KINGDOM
SILVER TALON
APPRENTICE
TZIMANI
FORSAKEN RITE
EVEREAL

April 16 (Rickshaw Theatre)

WITHERFALL
ARCHON LEGION
RAVENOUS E.H
PLANESWALKER
NOVAREIGN
SYRYN
OPHELIA FALLING

April 17 (Rickshaw Theatre)

INTO ETERNITY
HELION PRIME
PALADIN
GATEKEEPER
ARKENFIRE
LYCANTHRO
WINTERS REACH

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).