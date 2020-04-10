INSIDIOUS DISEASE Feat. DIMMU BORGIR, Ex-MORGOTH Members: Listen To New Song 'Enforcers of The Plague'

INSIDIOUS DISEASE — the old-school death metal project featuring Marc Grewe (vocals; also of MORGOTH) and Sven Atle Kopperud (a.k.a. Silenoz; guitar; also of DIMMU BORGIR) — has inked a deal with Nuclear Blast Records. The band's long-awaited sophomore album, "After Death", is due later in the year.

A new INSIDIOUS DISEASE song called "Enforcers of The Plague" can be streamed below.

The news of INSIDIOUS DISEASE's latest record deal was broken in a social media post by Silenoz, who wrote: "Due to some obvious recent events, we're a bit behind schedule on the new INSIDIOUS DISEASE album, but here's a taste of matured, chunky flesh for you to sink your teeth into! What could go better with the current times than a cut like 'Enforcers of The Plague'?! Furthermore, we're very proud to announce our new home with Nuclear Blast Records and while we await the album release date to be announced in the near future, make sure to check in on our anti-social platforms to stay up to date on more incoming news! We will resume with further brutality when this virus shit is dealt with! 'After Death' artwork by Dan Seagrave"

Back in February 2014, INSIDIOUS DISEASE performed a brand new song, "Divine Fire", at Blastfest in Bergen, Norway.

Joining Marc and Silenoz at the concert were Terje Andersen (a.k.a. Cyrus; SUSPERIA) on guitar, Emil Wiksten (AEON) on drums and Christian Hagen (a.k.a. Elvorn; SUSPERIA) on bass.

INSIDIOUS DISEASE's debut album, "Shadowcast", was released in July 2010 via Century Media Records. The limited-edition first-pressing CD included two bonus tracks ("Insomaniac" plus a blistering cover of DEATH's classic "Leprosy").

The recording lineup for "Shadowcast" included Grewe and Kopperud alongside Shane Embury (NAPALM DEATH) on bass, Tony Laureano (ex-DIMMU BORGIR, NILE, ANGELCORPSE) on drums and Jon yvind Andersen (a.k.a. Jardar; OLD MAN'S CHILD) on guitar.

Asked what brought Grewe and Silenoz together to form and create INSIDIOUS DISEASE, the DIMMU BORGIR guitarist said: "The lust and need for the old-school vibe and making music together with like-minded people was what brought us together in the first place. You know, always talking about doing something for the fun of it. For the most part, that never happens; it usually starts and ends with alcohol-infused drunk talk. But I launched it finally together with Jardar and Tony back in '04. Then we brought Shane along shortly after that before I contacted Marc to see if he would consider doing the vocals. I've always been a huge fan of his style and I love others that is in the same vein, like Martin Van Drunen [PESTILENCE, ASPHYX], Jeff Becerra [POSSESSED], Chuck Schuldiner [DEATH], etc. those who have that 'insane' feel and honesty in the delivery. They stand out and we didn't want the typical gurgling, low-end stuff like most bands do, even if that's cool as well at times it doesn't do much when identifying a band, it has become such an important thing especially the last 10-15 years. Identity and authenticity are what's important in music. It doesn't always have to be 'groundbreaking,' 'new' or 'modern'-sounding. A good record is a good record regardless."

INSIDIOUS DISEASE is:

Marc Grewe (MORGOTH) - Vocals

Sven Atle "Silenoz" Kopperud (DIMMU BORGIR) - Guitar

Terje "Cyrus" Andersen (SUSPERIA) - Guitar

Shane Embury (NAPALM DEATH) - Bass

Tony Laureano (DIMMU BORGIR, NILE, ANGELCORPSE) - Drums

