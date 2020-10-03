INSIDIOUS DISEASE Feat. DIMMU BORGIR, Ex-MORGOTH Members: Listen To New Song 'Born Into Bondage'

"Born Into Bondage", a new song from INSIDIOUS DISEASE — the old-school death metal project featuring Marc Grewe (vocals; formerly of MORGOTH) and Sven Atle Kopperud (a.k.a. Silenoz; guitar; also of DIMMU BORGIR) — can be streamed below. The track is taken from INSIDIOUS DISEASE's long-awaited sophomore album, "After Death", which will be released on October 30 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Grewe comments: "Recalling the time Silenoz and myself wrote 'Born Into Bondage', I totally remember it was a foggy and rainy Norwegian day in the fall, just as it is right now, actually... perfect scenery to fall into philosophic talks about lost relationships, lost hopes and so on. We were talking about dependency in any kind of way, may it be religion, ego, drugs or whatever we once were trapped in one way or the other. We had this traumatic sounding intro theme… words were flying around, and all of a sudden, it was assembling together. I just tried out some vocal phrases out of the top of my lungs... and it somehow fitted perfectly. After that, it was just like a hot knife cutting the butter.

"I guess Silenoz and I have a common sense about what 'freedom' means, so after these first takes with an SM 57 in Silenoz's basement, we just recorded those vocals that you can actually listen to on this recording.

"It's OLD SCHOOL as it was meant to be! No posh studio shit...recording in the basement... it's more about the common sense of how you 'feel' about a song, not so much about technical abilities! That's how it works, and how it was meant to be... right?!"

"After Death" track listing:

01. Soul Excavation

02. Betrayer

03. Divine Fire

04. Unguided Immortality

05. Invisible War

06. Born Into Bondage

07. Enforcers Of The Plague

08. An End Date For The World

09. Nefarious Atonement

10. Secret Sorcery

INSIDIOUS DISEASE's debut album, "Shadowcast", was released in July 2010 via Century Media Records. The limited-edition first-pressing CD included two bonus tracks ("Insomaniac" plus a blistering cover of DEATH's classic "Leprosy").

The recording lineup for "Shadowcast" included Grewe and Kopperud alongside Shane Embury (NAPALM DEATH) on bass, Tony Laureano (ex-DIMMU BORGIR, NILE, ANGELCORPSE) on drums and Jon yvind Andersen (a.k.a. Jardar; OLD MAN'S CHILD) on guitar.

Asked what brought Grewe and Silenoz together to form and create INSIDIOUS DISEASE, the DIMMU BORGIR guitarist said: "The lust and need for the old-school vibe and making music together with like-minded people was what brought us together in the first place. You know, always talking about doing something for the fun of it. For the most part, that never happens; it usually starts and ends with alcohol-infused drunk talk. But I launched it finally together with Jardar and Tony back in '04. Then we brought Shane along shortly after that before I contacted Marc to see if he would consider doing the vocals. I've always been a huge fan of his style and I love others that is in the same vein, like Martin Van Drunen [PESTILENCE, ASPHYX], Jeff Becerra [POSSESSED], Chuck Schuldiner [DEATH], etc. those who have that 'insane' feel and honesty in the delivery. They stand out and we didn't want the typical gurgling, low-end stuff like most bands do, even if that's cool as well at times it doesn't do much when identifying a band, it has become such an important thing especially the last 10-15 years. Identity and authenticity are what's important in music. It doesn't always have to be 'groundbreaking,' 'new' or 'modern'-sounding. A good record is a good record regardless."

INSIDIOUS DISEASE is:

Marc Grewe (MORGOTH) - Vocals

Sven Atle "Silenoz" Kopperud (DIMMU BORGIR) - Guitar

Terje "Cyrus" Andersen (SUSPERIA) - Guitar

Shane Embury (NAPALM DEATH) - Bass

Tony Laureano (DIMMU BORGIR, NILE, ANGELCORPSE) - Drums

