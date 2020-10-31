INSIDIOUS DISEASE Feat. DIMMU BORGIR, Ex-MORGOTH Members: 'Invisible War' Music Video

The official music video for "Invisible War", a new song from INSIDIOUS DISEASE — the old-school death metal project featuring Marc Grewe (vocals; formerly of MORGOTH) and Sven Atle Kopperud (a.k.a. Silenoz; guitar; also of DIMMU BORGIR) — can be seen below. The track is taken from INSIDIOUS DISEASE's long-awaited sophomore album, "After Death", which came out on October 30 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The band comments: "The video was shot in an old German World War 2 bunker near Berlin and captures the vibe of this song perfectly. It wasn't easy to realize the filming under the current circumstances, but we are pleased with the result and the whole filming and production. We really hope you will enjoy this clip and the album... It's been a long time coming but it's safe to say we're excited to share our new art with you! Crank the volume!"

"After Death" track listing:

01. Soul Excavation

02. Betrayer

03. Divine Fire

04. Unguided Immortality

05. Invisible War

06. Born Into Bondage

07. Enforcers Of The Plague

08. An End Date For The World

09. Nefarious Atonement

10. Secret Sorcery

INSIDIOUS DISEASE's debut album, "Shadowcast", was released in July 2010 via Century Media Records. The limited-edition first-pressing CD included two bonus tracks ("Insomaniac" plus a blistering cover of DEATH's classic "Leprosy").

The recording lineup for "Shadowcast" included Grewe and Kopperud alongside Shane Embury (NAPALM DEATH) on bass, Tony Laureano (ex-DIMMU BORGIR, NILE, ANGELCORPSE) on drums and Jon yvind Andersen (a.k.a. Jardar; OLD MAN'S CHILD) on guitar.

Asked what brought Grewe and Silenoz together to form and create INSIDIOUS DISEASE, the DIMMU BORGIR guitarist said: "The lust and need for the old-school vibe and making music together with like-minded people was what brought us together in the first place. You know, always talking about doing something for the fun of it. For the most part, that never happens; it usually starts and ends with alcohol-infused drunk talk. But I launched it finally together with Jardar and Tony back in '04. Then we brought Shane along shortly after that before I contacted Marc to see if he would consider doing the vocals. I've always been a huge fan of his style and I love others that is in the same vein, like Martin Van Drunen [PESTILENCE, ASPHYX], Jeff Becerra [POSSESSED], Chuck Schuldiner [DEATH], etc. those who have that 'insane' feel and honesty in the delivery. They stand out and we didn't want the typical gurgling, low-end stuff like most bands do, even if that's cool as well at times it doesn't do much when identifying a band, it has become such an important thing especially the last 10-15 years. Identity and authenticity are what's important in music. It doesn't always have to be 'groundbreaking,' 'new' or 'modern'-sounding. A good record is a good record regardless."

INSIDIOUS DISEASE is:

Marc Grewe (MORGOTH) - Vocals

Sven Atle "Silenoz" Kopperud (DIMMU BORGIR) - Guitar

Terje "Cyrus" Andersen (SUSPERIA) - Guitar

Shane Embury (NAPALM DEATH) - Bass

Tony Laureano (DIMMU BORGIR, NILE, ANGELCORPSE) - Drums

Photo credit: Ernst Kramer

