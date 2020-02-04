INCUBUS Announces New EP, Summer Tour With 311

INCUBUS has announced summer North American amphitheater tour. Produced by Live Nation, the trek will kick off July 15 in Auburn, Washinigton and will travel to more than 35 cities across the country before concluding September 5 in Noblesville, Indiana. The Grammy-nominated band will be joined on the trek by alternative rock stalwarts 311, who are celebrating their 30th anniversary in 2020 (and will play all 50 U.S. states over the year) and BADFLOWER, who recently had two No. 1 songs at Rock Radio. This summer marks the first time in 20 years that INCUBUS and 311 have toured together. INCUBUS also announced the release of its highly anticipated new EP, "Trust Fall (Side B)", in April 2020.

Fans can gain first access to the artist presale beginning tomorrow, February 5 at 10 a.m. local through Thursday, February 6 at 10 p.m. local. Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Pre-order the new EP, "Trust Fall (Side B)", with your ticket purchase and receive the new music directly to your e-mail inbox the day it comes out in April 2020. Until then, you can listen to the new single, "Our Love". Please note: EP price includes all applicable taxes and fees. Download instructions will be sent via email on release date (April 17, 2020). Orders placed after the release date will receive download instructions within 1-3 business days after purchase.

Fans can also upgrade their tickets to include a meet-and-greet with INCUBUS, invitation to the INCUBUS pre-show jam session, option to watch the entire INCUBUS set from the side of the stage, and more. Visit VIPNation.com for more information. Fans can also purchase 311 VIP Packages starting Wednesday, February 5 at 10 a.m. local at 311.com, which include a chance to meet the band and/or watch 311 from side-stage. A complete list of tour dates can be found below.

INCUBUS's upcoming EP release, "Trust Fall (Side B)", will include their recently released single "Our Love". On the track, the band lock into an irresistible intergalactic groove, orbiting a funky bass line and percussive bounce. Sinewy and spacey guitar gives way to wistful acoustic strumming. Frontman Brandon Boyd's voice lifts off on a hypnotic chant before a searing solo. Meanwhile, the visual transports the musicians to a new galaxy altogether. After crash landing on a remote planet, Boyd connects with his bandmates. They jam in a psychedelic desert underneath a bright sun before slipping into a wonderland populated by mushrooms with a Fungus Amongus flare. The EP will also include last year's "Into The Summer", which clocked upwards of one million views on the official music video as it attracted critical acclaim. Not to mention, they performed it live on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert".

Tour dates:

July 15 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

July 17 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

July 18 - Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre

July 19 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amp.

July 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ AK Chin Pavilion

July 22 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

July 24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 25 - Englewood, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

July 26 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amp.

July 28 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 29 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amp.

July 30 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 01 - Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amp.

Aug. 02 - Tampa, FL @ Mid Florida Credit Union Amp.

Aug. 04 - W. Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amp.

Aug. 06 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 07 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 08 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans Union Home Loans Amp.

Aug. 11 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC

Aug. 12 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 14 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 15 - Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 16 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 18 - Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 19 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake PAC

Aug. 21 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health and Jones Beach Amp.

Aug. 23 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 26 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 28 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amp.

Aug. 29 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Amp.

Aug. 30 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Sep. 01 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amp.

Sep. 02 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp.

Sep. 04 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Sep. 05 - Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center

Photo credit: Julian Schratter

