INCANTATION To Release 'Sect Of Vile Divinities' Album In August

Death metal veterans INCANTATION return with their new full-length album, "Sect Of Vile Divinities", due on August 21 via Relapse Records.

For over thirty years, INCANTATION has consistently remained one of the underground's most influential and respected artists in the genre. True to form, "Sect Of Vile Divinities" sees the legendary band adhering to the ways of the old school, unleashing twisted, mangled, and utterly disgusting death metal once again.

A pitch-black mix of unrelenting death metal and imposing funeral doom, each track on "Sect Of Vile Divinities" is a dirge dedicated to different ancient evils across various cultures. At a point where the world's most vile converge, tracks such as "Propitiation" see the band's driving riffs and pummeling drums crush the very foundations of religious zealotry, while standouts such as "Entrails Of The Hag Queen" and "Fury's Manifesto" champion no-frills death metal in its purest form.

View the lyric video for "Propitiation" below.

"Sect Of Vile Divinities" will be released on CD, LP, and digital formats.

Track listing:

01. Ritual Impurity (Seven Of The Sky Is One)

02. Propitiation

03. Entrails Of The Hag Queen

04. Guardians From The Primeval

05. Black Fathom's Fire

06. Ignis Fatuus

07. Chant Of Formless Dread

08. Shadow-Blade Masters Of Tempest And Maelstrom

09. Scribes Of The Stygian

10. Unborn Ambrosia

11. Fury's Manifesto

12. Siege Hive

