September 13, 2020 0 Comments

IN THIS MOMENT's MARIA BRINK: 'We Are Talking About Doing A Possible Streamed Concert'

In a brand new interview with the Philadelphia radio station 93.3 WMMR, Maria Brink spoke about the possibility of IN THIS MOMENT hosting a special livestreamed concert for fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. The singer said (hear audio below): "We are talking about [it]. We're all separated, though, throughout the country — we don't live in the same place — so we're just trying to figure out how's the best way to do this. But we definitely are gonna do that, and we're talking about it.

"I'm investigating all these new worlds and new things — even this Twitch world," she continued. "I'm just learning about Twitch right now. To me, every time I go into Twitch, I feel like I'm in a 'Black Mirror' episode. It's so surreal to me. But I'm just kind of learning what are the different routes, and I'm considering doing my own. I don't play video games, so mine would be more with my own type of thing — probably dance or singing or performing; I don't know what yet. But I'm definitely looking at things and exploring avenues that I've never explored before."

IN THIS MOMENT's latest album, "Mother", came out in March. Recorded, once again, at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with producer Kevin Churko, the disc contains three covers, including the STEVE MILLER BAND's "Fly Like An Eagle" and QUEEN's "We Will Rock You", which features vocal backup from HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale and THE PRETTY RECKLESS's Taylor Momsen.

Originally formed by Brink and guitarist Chris Howorth in 2005, IN THIS MOMENT released its debut album, "Beautiful Tragedy", in 2007. Their 2014 album "Black Widow" landed at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the Hard Rock Albums chart.

