IN THIS MOMENT's CHRIS HOWORTH On Future Of Live Concerts: 'Eventually It'll Get Back To Normal'

IN THIS MOMENT guitarist Chris Howorth spoke to RadioactiveMike Z, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio program "Wired In The Empire", about how he is dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic. Asked how he envisions concerts returning once the threat of the novel coronavirus has subsided, Chris said: "I feel like if we wait until 2021 and give everything a chance to kind of catch up — maybe we can get some kind of treatments in place and a vaccine — I think there is still gonna be attempts to social distance at the concerts a little bit or create some sort of space at first. I think eventually it'll get back to normal. Our band, we do have mosh pits sometimes, but we have a pretty diverse fanbase, and they really watch a lot more than they mosh, because there's so much more to see on the stage. So I think for us particularly, we could probably make it work in seated theaters, if we had to at first. I really don't know. But there's gonna be a lot of precation taken at first, and it might take a good six months to a year, once it does start back up again, to kind of ease back into feeling like it used to feel. It might take longer than that. It's hard to guess what the changes will be."

Howorth also weighed in on the future of meet-and-greets, which allow bands like IN THIS MOMENT to maximize revenue from superfans.

"As of right now, I would say [do away with] all the meet-and-greets, but, like I said, if there was a treatment and a vaccine in place, and we can do meet-and-greets with the mask and gloves on, since you don't know who's coming on," he said. "It depends on so many things. Like, if they were really doing the thing where they take people's temperatures when they come in the door so they know nobody's sick, that might make it a little easier to do meet-and-greets. I would say meet-and-greets are probably gonna be one of those things that's very last to come back around."

IN THIS MOMENT's latest album, "Mother", was released on March 27. The disc was once again recorded at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with producer Kevin Churko. The LP contains three covers, including the STEVE MILLER BAND's "Fly Like An Eagle" and QUEEN's "We Will Rock You", which features vocal backup from HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale and THE PRETTY RECKLESS's Taylor Momsen.

Three months ago, IN THIS MOMENT announced that its U.S. tour with BLACK VEIL BRIDES, DED and RAVEN BLACK that was to start March 24 in Orlando, Florida was being postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

