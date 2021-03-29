IN THIS MOMENT Is 'Starting To Write New Music' During Pandemic

March 29, 2021

During an appearance on this past Thursday's (March 25) episode of SirusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", IN THIS MOMENT singer Maria Brink was asked if she and her bandmates have used the coronavirus downtime to work on new music. She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There [are] conversations happening right now and music being made. We had time to finally build music studios in our houses. I think we're on the same page as everybody else. And we've had time to empower our business in a lot of ways, learn a lot of the business side that we didn't always typically understand or know and really diving into the business as a whole. I think we've been working really hard to empower the band a lot. We have some cool collaborations that we're doing right now, and we are starting to write new music. So, it's definitely happening.

"All that time went by, and everybody's feeling so much right now," she continued. "I think we all have so much emotion, so it's the perfect time for all artists — or painters or whoever it is — to be expressing themselves, 'cause they're filled with all kinds of stuff. That's the artists' dream. They want a broken heart or some sort of tragedy — same with poets — to do good art."

Regarding whether IN THIS MOMENT thought about staging a livestream during the pandemic, guitarist Chris Howorth said: "We actually talked about it a lot at the beginning, and we were going back and forth on some ideas. And then we just decided we're such a visual band and we want to present everything in such a way that we just didn't feel like the cubes on the screen was gonna work for IN THIS MOMENT. So we started looking for other ways to do it — content. We also did have the album that was out, and we had a couple of videos come out throughout the break on that, so that kind of helped satiate our need to do stuff for a little bit. But we're now at that point where we've gotta be on tour. Things up kicking up. It's been a full year, and there's no more waiting around. And we still don't wanna do a livestream, because we know we're going on tour — we feel it in our gut — in the summer/fall."

IN THIS MOMENT's U.S. tour with BLACK VEIL BRIDES, DED and RAVEN BLACK, which was originally set to kick off last March, will now take place in "late summer, early fall," according to Howorth. The trek will be "nine and a half weeks" long and will see all the bands performing in "100 percent capacity" venues.

IN THIS MOMENT's latest album, "Mother", was released on March 27, 2020. The disc was once again recorded at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with producer Kevin Churko. The LP contains three covers, including the STEVE MILLER BAND's "Fly Like An Eagle" and QUEEN's "We Will Rock You", which features vocal backup from HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale and THE PRETTY RECKLESS's Taylor Momsen.

