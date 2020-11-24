GRAMMY AWARDS 2021: IN THIS MOMENT, BODY COUNT, CODE ORANGE, POWER TRIP Among 'Best Metal Performance' Nominees

November 24, 2020 0 Comments

IN THIS MOMENT, BODY COUNT, CODE ORANGE and POWER TRIP are among the "Best Metal Performance" nominees at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which will be broadcast in HDTV and 5.1 Surround Sound on the CBS television network on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

"Best Metal Performance" nominees:

* BODY COUNT - "Bum-Rush"
* CODE ORANGE - "Underneath"
* IN THIS MOMENT - "The In-Between"
* POPPY - "Bloodmoney"
* POWER TRIP - "Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live"

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will be hosted by "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah, who previously received a nomination for best comedy album, "Son Of Patricia". It will mark his first time hosting the awards show.

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," the comedian said in a statement. "I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award. (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona).

"See you at the 63rd Grammys," he added.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the 63rd annual Grammys would not be delayed despite the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

"The amount of music released has actually increased during the pandemic, so we would not want to delay our date with so much great music coming out," the Recording Academy's interim president and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. told Variety in June. "I also think it's important and helpful to have shows like this, when there's been so much uncertainty and unrest — to have something you know is coming around every year and to know there's a time when we all sit down together and watch great entertainment and art."

In September, Mason teased to Variety, that the upcoming ceremony is "going to be a spectacular show." "Obviously, this is a very unique year. We've been looking at all of the shows really closely and I've been talking with some of the people who put them together — the creative and also the business side," he said. "I think there have been some great examples of how to present music and awards at these shows, and I think there's some other things that we're gonna do pretty differently."

This year, TOOL was honored with a Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category in the pre-telecast ceremony at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which was held on January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. TOOL was nominated for "7empest", a track from its 2019 album "Fear Inoculum".

