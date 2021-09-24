IN THIS MOMENT And BLACK VEIL BRIDES Shows Postponed After 'Several Members' Test Positive For COVID-19

The IN THIS MOMENT, BLACK VEIL BRIDES and DED shows scheduled for today, September 24 in Lubbock, Texas at The Pavilion and Saturday, September 25 at in Oklahoma City at The Criterion have been postponed due to several members of bands on tour testing positive for COVID-19. The tour plans to pick back up in Denver on Monday, September 27 in Denver.

If you have tickets to either of these shows, please stand by for more information. The entire touring party is remaining in isolation out of an abundance of caution until the tour resumes on Monday.

BLACK VEIL BRIDES said in a statement: "We will be performing a special acoustic storytellers set without [drummer] CC [Christian Coma] when the tour resumes in Denver on Monday, September 27th and throughout next week. The change is due to CC testing positive for COVID-19. The rest of the BLACK VEIL BRIDES band and crew have tested negative multiple times and are completely healthy. The entire BVB touring party is remaining in isolation out of an abundance of caution until the tour resumes on Monday. The current plan is to move forward with the acoustic performances and VIP Meet & Greets until such time that CC can rejoin the tour and return to the full production live shows."

A number of hard rock and heavy metal artists have canceled shows or whole tours as the concert industry is rethinking its approach to live shows while the delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading nationwide.

Last month, Live Nation Entertainment, one of the country's largest concert and ticketing companies, announced that it will require all artists and concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test starting in early October.

Live Nation's announcement came one day after AEG Presents said that it will be requiring proof of vaccination for entry into its owned and operated clubs, theaters and festivals. The decision was made on the heels of the dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases as the delta variant spreads throughout the United States.

While vaccines are exceptionally effective in preventing death and severe illness from the coronavirus and its known variants, some are far from foolproof in preventing infection altogether.

Most of the people with so-called "breakthrough" infections are asymptomatic.

According to Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), large-scale clinical studies found that COVID-19 vaccination prevented most people from getting COVID-19. Research also provides growing evidence that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna) offer similar protection in real-world conditions. While these vaccines are effective, no vaccine prevents illness 100% of the time. For any vaccine, there are breakthrough cases.