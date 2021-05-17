IN THIS MOMENT And BLACK VEIL BRIDES Announce Fall 2021 'The In-Between Tour'; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

IN THIS MOMENT and BLACK VEIL BRIDES have announced the rescheduled tour dates for their U.S. tour. "The In-Between Tour", which will feature support from DED and RAVEN BLACK, will consist of 45 dates beginning on September 17 in Lincoln, Nebraska, and concluding on November 21 in Atlanta, Georgia.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, May 12 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BLABBERMOUTH" to access tickets before the general public. (Check back here before the start of the presale on Wednesday for ticketing links for individual shows.) General on-sale will be this Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. local.

"We are elated and excited for the upcoming 'The In-Between Tour' with BLACK VEIL BRIDES, DED and RAVEN BLACK," IN THIS MOMENT says. "This tour has been a long time coming and we've all been so patient and through so much. As a result, it will be one of the most exciting and exhilarating tours of our life. We can't wait to see all of you. Let's make some memories we'll never forget."

"The In-Between Tour" was originally scheduled to take place in the spring of 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic forced the trek to be postponed.

Tour dates:

Sep. 17 - Lincoln, NE - Centennial Mall & M Street - Outdoor Stage

Sep. 18 - Springfield, MO - Shrine Mosque

Sep. 19 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

Sep. 21 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Sep. 22 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

Sep. 24 - Lubbock, TX - Lone Star Amphitheatre

Sep. 25 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Sep. 27 - Denver, CO - Mission Theatre

Sep. 29 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

Sep. 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 02 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

Oct. 03 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

Oct. 05 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Oct. 07 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

Oct. 08 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena

Oct. 10 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

Oct. 12 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center

Oct. 13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

Oct. 14 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Oct. 16 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre

Oct. 19 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

Oct. 20 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory at The District

Oct. 22 - Hammond, IN - The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond

Oct. 23 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

Oct. 24 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

Oct. 26 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Expo C

Oct. 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

Oct. 29 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

Oct. 30 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

Oct. 31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Nov. 02 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

Nov. 03 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Nov. 05 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

Nov. 06 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre

Nov. 07 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Nov. 09 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Nov. 10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Nov. 12 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

Nov. 13 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Events Center

Nov. 14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Nov. 16 - Richmond, VA - The National

Nov. 17 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

Nov. 19 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Events Center

Nov. 20 - Lake Buena Vista, CA - House Of Blues

Nov. 21 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

IN THIS MOMENT's latest album, "Mother", was released in March 2020. The disc was once again recorded at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with producer Kevin Churko. The LP contains three covers, including the STEVE MILLER BAND's "Fly Like An Eagle" and QUEEN's "We Will Rock You", which features vocal backup from HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale and THE PRETTY RECKLESS's Taylor Momsen.

BLACK VEIL BRIDES recently pushed back the projected release date of their new album, "The Phantom Tomorrow", to October 29 from the previously announced June 4 (via Sumerian Records).

The cover artwork for "The Phantom Tomorrow" was created by Eliran Kantor, known for his work with TESTAMENT, HATEBREED, HAVOK and Andy Black, to name a few. "The Phantom Tomorrow" was produced by Erik Ron (GODSMACK, DANCE GAVIN DANCE, BUSH) and co-produced by guitarist Jake Pitts.