IN THIS MOMENT And BLACK VEIL BRIDES Announce Fall 2021 'The In-Between Tour'; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

IN THIS MOMENT and BLACK VEIL BRIDES have announced the rescheduled tour dates for their U.S. tour. "The In-Between Tour", which will feature support from DED and RAVEN BLACK, will consist of 45 dates beginning on September 17 in Lincoln, Nebraska, and concluding on November 21 in Atlanta, Georgia.
A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, May 12 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BLABBERMOUTH" to access tickets before the general public. (Check back here before the start of the presale on Wednesday for ticketing links for individual shows.) General on-sale will be this Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. local.
"We are elated and excited for the upcoming 'The In-Between Tour' with BLACK VEIL BRIDES, DED and RAVEN BLACK," IN THIS MOMENT says. "This tour has been a long time coming and we've all been so patient and through so much. As a result, it will be one of the most exciting and exhilarating tours of our life. We can't wait to see all of you. Let's make some memories we'll never forget."
"The In-Between Tour" was originally scheduled to take place in the spring of 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic forced the trek to be postponed.
Tour dates:
Sep. 17 - Lincoln, NE - Centennial Mall & M Street - Outdoor Stage
Sep. 18 - Springfield, MO - Shrine Mosque
Sep. 19 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom
Sep. 21 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
Sep. 22 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
Sep. 24 - Lubbock, TX - Lone Star Amphitheatre
Sep. 25 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
Sep. 27 - Denver, CO - Mission Theatre
Sep. 29 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
Sep. 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
Oct. 02 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
Oct. 03 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield
Oct. 05 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Oct. 07 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center
Oct. 08 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena
Oct. 10 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
Oct. 12 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center
Oct. 13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom
Oct. 14 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
Oct. 16 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre
Oct. 19 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
Oct. 20 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory at The District
Oct. 22 - Hammond, IN - The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond
Oct. 23 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
Oct. 24 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live
Oct. 26 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Expo C
Oct. 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
Oct. 29 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre
Oct. 30 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
Oct. 31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Nov. 02 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
Nov. 03 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
Nov. 05 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
Nov. 06 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre
Nov. 07 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
Nov. 09 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Nov. 10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Nov. 12 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues
Nov. 13 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Events Center
Nov. 14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
Nov. 16 - Richmond, VA - The National
Nov. 17 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
Nov. 19 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Events Center
Nov. 20 - Lake Buena Vista, CA - House Of Blues
Nov. 21 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle
IN THIS MOMENT's latest album, "Mother", was released in March 2020. The disc was once again recorded at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with producer Kevin Churko. The LP contains three covers, including the STEVE MILLER BAND's "Fly Like An Eagle" and QUEEN's "We Will Rock You", which features vocal backup from HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale and THE PRETTY RECKLESS's Taylor Momsen.
BLACK VEIL BRIDES recently pushed back the projected release date of their new album, "The Phantom Tomorrow", to October 29 from the previously announced June 4 (via Sumerian Records).
The cover artwork for "The Phantom Tomorrow" was created by Eliran Kantor, known for his work with TESTAMENT, HATEBREED, HAVOK and Andy Black, to name a few. "The Phantom Tomorrow" was produced by Erik Ron (GODSMACK, DANCE GAVIN DANCE, BUSH) and co-produced by guitarist Jake Pitts.