IN FLAMES Singer ANDERS FRIDÉN Launches New Project IF ANYTHING, SUSPICIOUS

November 19, 2021 0 Comments

IN FLAMES Singer ANDERS FRIDÉN Launches New Project IF ANYTHING, SUSPICIOUS

Anders Fridén, frontman of Swedish melodic death metal band IN FLAMES, has launched his new project under the moniker IF ANYTHING, SUSPICIOUS. The project's new album, "Offair: Lullabies For The Damned", will be released on December 3 via Offair Records. The launch comes alongside two calming and serene tracks, "Farewell" and "Nodes Of Yesod". "Offair: Lullabies For The Damned" is the second album released by Offair Records, a new label centering on mood music and intentional listening experiences created by noteworthy artists exploring instrumental and experimental sounds outside of their typical genre.

The graceful, glitchy piano-led melancholy of "Farewell" and haunting "Nodes Of Yesod" hold a mirror up to the beautiful yet strange and often times terrible world.

"Offair: Lullabies For The Damned" is an expression of the pure joy of creation. It's a passion project that explores Fridén's love of making electronic music, and captures the sentiment of rebirth — because this was like nothing he'd ever done before, he was doing so for the very first time again.

Fridén says on the new project: "Dive into the unknown and dare to challenge yourself… I've been playing metal music for more than 30 years, always judged by previous trials and errors, loved and hated for my choices. But this is a first, a time that will never come again. Something new, something different. I want you to close your eyes, breathe and let the sounds take you on a journey. A journey without borders or restrictions."

Offair Records is a joint venture between Universal Music Canada (UMC) and Versus Creative, globally distributed by UMC and Virgin Music Label + Artist Services.

Photo credit: Jerker Josefsson



COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).