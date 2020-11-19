IN FLAMES Releases Music Video For 'Stay With Me'

Sweaty circle pits. Screaming every lyric until your throat is raw. Jumping off a stage into a sea of strangers with whom you share such a strong, unspoken bond with that you know they've got your back. Remember live shows? Swedish metallers IN FLAMES are bringing us back to life before COVID-19 in their new video for "Stay With Me", the closing track on their 2019 album "I, The Mask" to remind us all that we must come together to support those behind the scenes in order to return to the pit. Teaming up with Save Our Stages (U.S.), Let The Music Play (U.K.), Save Live Events Now (U.S.), Stagehand (U.K.), Red Alert (DE) and more, the video brings you back to the energy a live show brings and the community each one creates. In a call to action to save live events, IN FLAMES believes that united we will mosh.

Fans can directly support IN FLAMES crew members by purchasing a limited #UnitedWeWillMosh t-shirt, which proceeds will go to the long time roadies, accompanied by new winter items available today at this location.

"I, The Mask" was released in March 2019 via Nuclear Blast (worldwide, excluding North America) and Eleven Seven Music (North America).

IN FLAMES recruited American drummer Tanner Wayne, best known for his work with UNDERMINDED, SCARY KIDS SCARING KIDS and CHIODOS, to sit behind the kit for the band for its 2018, 2019 and 2020 live appearances.

Wayne stepped into IN FLAMES following the departure of Joe Rickard, who played on "I, The Mask" and "Battles".

Tanner made his live debut with IN FLAMES in July 2018 in Brno, Czech Republic.

Longtime IN FLAMES drummer Daniel Svensson announced in 2015 that he was leaving the band to focus on his family life.

IN FLAMES' current lineup features American bassist Bryce Paul, who has been playing most of the shows with the group since longtime bassist Peter Iwers's November 2016 exit.

IN FLAMES guitarist Niclas Engelin has been sitting out the band's tour dates to focus on "personal matters." Filling in for him is former MEGADETH and current ACT OF DEFIANCE guitarist Chris Broderick.

Photo credit: Stephanie Cabral

