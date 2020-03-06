IN FLAMES Releases Arcade Version Of 'I, The Mask' Album

Swedish metallers IN FLAMES have just released an 8-Bit version of their latest album, titled "I, The Mask", via Better Noise Music to mark the LP's first anniversary.

The original 12-track album features a range of the band's signature sound starting with the first track, "Voices", setting the tone with prominent guitar riffs and loud vocals that reflect their heavy roots on singles "I, The Mask" and "I Am Above". Amassing over 21 million streams in its first year, "I The Mask" turned heads, charting at No. 1 in Sweden and Austria, and No. 2 in Germany while simultaneously topping both iTunes metal and rock charts around the world.

In other news, IN FLAMES has announced a limited-edition Jesterhead figurine, available March 20. The figurine features the band's longtime mascot and highlight of the album's artwork, the Jesterhead.

"I, The Mask" reunited IN FLAMES with Grammy-nominated producer Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, MOTÖRHEAD) who also produced 2016's "Battles". Additionally, the album was mixed by Grammy Award winner Chris Lord-Alge (CHEAP TRICK, LINKIN PARK) and mastered by Grammy-winning mastering engeneer Ted Jensen (PANTERA, EAGLES, GUNS N' ROSES).

IN FLAMES guitarist Niclas Engelin has been sitting out the band's tour dates to focus on "personal matters." Filling in for him is former MEGADETH and current ACT OF DEFIANCE guitarist Chris Broderick.

IN FLAMES recruited American drummer Tanner Wayne, best known for his work with UNDERMINDED, SCARY KIDS SCARING KIDS and CHIODOS, to sit behind the kit for the band for its 2018, 2019 and 2020 live appearances.

Wayne stepped into IN FLAMES following the departure of Joe Rickard, who played on "I, The Mask" and "Battles".

Tanner made his live debut with IN FLAMES in July 2018 in Brno, Czech Republic.

Longtime IN FLAMES drummer Daniel Svensson announced in 2015 that he was leaving the band to focus on his family life.

IN FLAMES' current lineup features American bassist Bryce Paul, who has been playing most of the shows with the group since longtime bassist Peter Iwers's November 2016 exit.

